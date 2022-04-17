Alaska’s leaders are warning of a new world order of authoritarian aggression on brutal display in Ukraine that has broader implications for Alaska defense and Arctic policy.
Russia’s Ukraine invasion “cements the notion of a new era of authoritarian aggression” led by Russia and China’s dictators “increasingly working together and increasingly isolated from their own people, their advisers and the world,” said U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
The eastern mainland of Russia sits just across the Bering Strait from the Alaska coast. Both Russia and China have interest in the abundance of natural resources, from oil and gas to fish and minerals.
A rivalry is unfolding over future control and commercialization of the Arctic Region.
“I continue to remind my colleagues in the Lower 48 that Russia is Alaska’s neighbor, with only two miles separating the Big Diomede and Little Diomede islands,” said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski.
“Through my requests for the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, I ask the Senate Armed Services Committee to critically consider bolstering capabilities in the north, including by considering what a U.S. Navy presence might look like,” Murkowski said.
Alaska’s two senators are focused on Arctic security and a major expansion of the U.S. military in the state.
Murkowski noted that significant funding for Arctic security will come through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which she led in Congress. “Out of the $429 million that Congress allocated to the Coast Guard, over half is going to critical projects in Alaska,” Murkowski said.
The Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the Department of Defense’s newest regional center, also is planned for Anchorage, with a focus on security, academia and diplomacy.
“There is resource competition in the Arctic and it fits the border narrative of what we are seeing globally,” Sullivan said, noting that Putin has described the northern sea route as a new Suez Canal that he wants to control.
Russia has prioritized its Arctic presence, upgrading airfields and building out bases. Thawing sea ice opens new sea routes and opportunities for nations to capitalize on fish stocks and minerals from deep seabed mining.
China shares interest in the Arctic region, and has declared itself a “near Arctic state,” aligning with Russia for natural resource development and the use of Arctic sea routes.
Russia increasingly has flown to the edge of U.S. airspace, its fighter jets intercepted and escorted by American military aircraft out of the region, according to military officials.
More Russian 'bear bombers'
The U.S. in recent years is seeing more “bear bombers,” the Russian military aircraft, than it has in a decade. “There is a concern as it reflects broader areas of authoritarian aggression,” Sullivan said.
The U.S. Air Force has intercepted more Russian aircraft off of North America, with record numbers near Alaska. “We have certainly seen an increase in Russian activity,” Lt. Gen. David Krumm said at an online forum of the Air Force Association in April 2021 — months before the Ukraine invasion.
“We intercepted over 60 aircraft last year,” Krumm said. “We monitor more than that.”
Major Cameron Hillier, spokesman for the North American Aerospace Command (NORAD), said that “Alaska remains a strategic power projection location for air and ground military forces.”
Alaska's military presence
Alaska has a large military presence for a state with a small population.
There are more than 20,000 active-duty military service members in Alaska — at Eielson Air Force Base and Fort Wainwright in the Fairbanks area, Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage and the Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak.
Asked if Alaska troops are on heightened alert because of Russian aggression in Ukraine, Hillier said that “for operational security reasons we do not discuss the current state of force posture or alert status for NORAD and U.S. Northern Command forces.”
“As we have for decades, we routinely train and operate in the austere environments found in the Arctic landscape to maximize our readiness to conduct our highest priority mission of defending the homeland,” Hillier said.
The Russian war in Ukraine energizes discussions on Arctic security, Murkowski said. “Alaska stands shoulder-to-shoulder with our fellow Arctic nations in this effort.”
Murkowski said it is critical to build out infrastructure, “so that both the military and regular citizens can live, work, and operate in Alaska.”
She noted the $250 million secured for the Port of Nome through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, “so that we can expand our military presence and response capabilities.”
Also included in the fiscal 2022 omnibus bill is $20 million for “state-sponsored spaceports, which includes the Pacific Spaceport Complex Alaska in Kodiak,” Murkowski said.
“Significant funding is provided to support Coast Guard assets” to build up the U.S. fleet of cutters, she said.
Arctic Security Initiative
Sullivan has called for an independent assessment of what U.S. joint military forces need in the Arctic for the next five years to ensure peace in the region, including in the areas of infrastructure, equipment and personnel.
“It’s not just military but the overall presence and capability,” Sullivan said. The U.S. needs, for example, the ability to fuel and refit Navy vessels and ice breakers, he said.
Defense buildup in Alaska’s Arctic requires deepwater ports for cruisers, ice cutters and destroyers, as well as better communications systems and more infrastructure for airports, military leaders say.
Sullivan authored the Arctic Security Initiative, included in the National Defense Authorization Act, which determines military spending.
The Arctic Security Initiative directs the Pentagon to identify resources to fully fund Arctic strategies. “In law it gets the Pentagon to put resources in challenges,’’ Sullivan said.
That assessment goes to the Secretary of Defense, who is authorized to establish the initiative to provide the resources and execute strategies. It also informs Congress on how the combatant commander sees the challenges and plans for maintaining peace in the Arctic.
The Arctic Security Initiative follows similar legislation that includes the European Deterrence Initiative and the Pacific Deterrence Initiative.
The Arctic Security Initiative will “ultimately mean more focus, personnel, vessels, infrastructure, aircraft and investment directed to America’s Arctic — to Alaska — in defense of our nation’s interests,” Sullivan said.
Gen. Glen VanHerck, who commands the U.S Northern Command and the North American Aerospace Defense Command, emphasized to House lawmakers the importance of military readiness in the Arctic.
VanHerck said the U.S. needs the capacity to identify and react sooner to potential threats as Russia modernizes bombers and long-range aircraft.
“Candidly, we are not there today. We are working closely with the [Defense] Department to get there,” VanHerck told the House Armed Services Committee in March.
Multiple spheres of interest
Whether it is Hong Kong, the Taiwan Straits or the Arctic, the dictators of Russia and China are taking actions across multiple spheres of interest, according to Sullivan.
Sullivan said he hears from constituents asking about Alaska security since the Ukraine invasion. U.S. military intelligence does not suggest that Russia or China plans to do anything “super aggressive” in Alaska’s Arctic, Sullivan said. “Remember, we are America,” a global power, Sullivan said.
“But it is an area of concern,” he added. “It is why we need a continued and significant military and infrastructure build-up in regards to the Arctic.”