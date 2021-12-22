The backlog of untested sexual assault kits in the Alaska crime lab has finally been cleared. Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy announced earlier this month that the vast majority kits have been tested, and that those remaining will be tested before the end of the year.
The backlog of kits dated back to the mid-1990s. In total, 2,493 kits that had been submitted by local law enforcement were sitting in the Alaska state crime lab. According to a statement from the governor’s office, 98% of the kits have been tested, and the remaining 2% (51 kits) have been submitted to a lab and are in the final stages of testing.
Dunleavy said in a news release that the state has put in place internal steps to prevent another backlog from happening. This includes adding resources to make sure that all kits are tested within at least 90 days of arriving at the lab.
The backlog occurred largely because the state crime lab was overwhelmed. Law enforcement agencies are required to submit sexual assault kits within 30 days of collection and the state crime lab previously had 12 months to test the kit after receiving it. However, because every agency in the state sends its kits to the state crime lab, it was not unusual for it to take a year to get results.
The clearing of the backlog was part of an initiative Dunleavy announced in August 2020 to help local law enforcement agencies investigate sexual assault cases and bring justice to survivors. The plan includes a tracking database that will allow survivors and agencies involved in cases track the status of sexual assault kits.
The transparency a tracking program introduces is helpful both for holding law enforcement accountable to timeframes and potentially for survivor healing, said Dunleavy spokesperson Patty Sullivan. The kits can sometimes provide key evidence in prosecuting sexual assault cases, and so having that evidence can expedite the legal process.
“It is important to process any forensic evidence in a timely manner to help investigations advance and to provide prosecutors with the evidence they need to hold accountable those who commit these heinous acts,” Sullivan said.