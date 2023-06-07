Bryan Scoresby was appointed as Alaska Division of Agriculture’s director in February, continuing a 31-year agricultural career in Alaska that involved being the Alaska executive director for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency from 2017 to 2021.
“I love Alaska agriculture,” Scoresby said in an interview Monday. “I started my career here in Alaska working in agriculture until the end of my working career.”
He noted that Alaska’s agriculture offers “opportunity after opportunity if someone is willing to look and make it work.”
“You can’t say that for a lot of other places because there’s an already established economy,” Scoresby said. “Here, it’s fresh and young and it creates the opportunity to start.”
Taking over the helm of the state’s small agriculture division also means helping to steer the state’s 140,000-acre Nenana Totchaket Agriculture Project west of the Nenana River, an area he toured Friday during the Nenana Agriculture Awareness Day.
“It was the first time I’ve been out there, so going out there and seeing the actual land, it looked like good, typical Alaskan soil,” Scoresby said. “It’s ready to grow some crops if we work hard to place people in a position to where they can and will.”
The Alaska Department of Natural Resources conducted its first land sale on the Nenana Totchaket Agricultural Project in 2022, selling 27 parcels totaling just over 2,000 acres.
The Alaska Department of Transportation is currently rehabilitating the existing Nenana Totchaket Road and extending it to the end of the Agriculture Project land.
“Those who own land are happy to have access to it,” Scoresby said.
The land sale was one part pilot project, a roll-out for a bigger phase. The overall Phase 1 conceptual master plan involves selling 30,000 acres over several years.
He noted that local Nenana farmer Tarn Coffey has already started growing food on the parcels he purchased last year.
“He showed us how he’s clearing his land and what he’s got set up,” Scoresby said. “He’s planted sweet corn and other vegetables where he’s at, with irrigation lines set up. It was great to see that.”
He noted as far back as 1982, when the state was investing in the Delta Junction barley efforts, that Nenana was being identified for future agriculture purposes.
“The only problem was there was no bridge, so that’s why the state went to Delta for the big barley project,” Scoresby said.
The city of Nenana completed construction of a bridge in 2020 and opened up access to the Nenana and the Nenana-Totchaket Resource Area, a 1,400-square mile area that includes of agricultural land, Tanana Valley State Forest resources, University of Alaska land and the Nenana Gas Basin exploration area.
The bridge project started in 2012 after the city was awarded two state grants totaling $9.5 million. The project stalled after funding dried up, but the city was able to complete it after the Nenana Native Association secured a $9.1 million federal grant.
Scoresby said he’s read about the controversy stirred up by the project, including calls by local and state groups to slow down and conduct more thorough soil tests. Others have decried that the current land sale process, which was done on a closed bid process, could lead to Outside farmers buying up parcels in a bid for industrial-level farming operations.
Scoresby said he didn’t meet with any controversy while attending Friday’s Nenana Agriculture Day event.
“The farmers that start there will invest a lot of blood, sweat and tears and money into that land so that they can grow an agricultural product,” Scoresby said. “They want to keep that land in producing ability to recoup their investments and pay off in satisfaction.”
He noted industrial-level farming seen in Midwest states like Iowa can produce a lot of food. He did acknowledge they can have a negative impact.
“In Alaska, it’s not going to be the same, it’s not going to overtake Illinois or Iowa,” Scoresby said.
DNR plans to launch its second Agriculture Project land sale in 2024.
“We are looking forward to next year’s land sale,” Scoresby said during a Monday interview. “We will need to discuss what went right and what went wrong and what we can change from the first land for next year.”
Scoresby said the next land sale could look similar to the first “but will go through some tweaks and changes so that it’s more open and available for people to look at.”
Lorraine Henry, DNR’s public information officer, noted her department is already engaging with stakeholders on next year’s land sale.
“It may not be official but we’ve got a plan that is starting to come together,” Henry said. “All of our land sales experts are working with our agriculture experts to see what next year’s offering will look like.”
She noted some things learned from the 2022 land sale included the large amount of bids received for the largest parcels.
“The biggest parcels are probably what got the most attention, so we have to think how that will impact how we lay out the next phase of the project,” Henry said. “It’ll probably still be a mix.”
Other parts of the picture include looking at which access roads still need to be developed, creating brush lines between the parcels and the clearing required by the farmers.
She added the state will likely take its time in selling the initial 30,000 acres, which could roll out over a 10-year period.
“It’s intentionally kind of staggered to give the best opportunity for success,” Henry said.
She added while there are some successes now in Delta Junction and the Mat-su Valley, challenges existed in the past.
“If you look at some of the past agriculture projects ... all the land was released at the same time and people were competing for the same resources, workers and equipment.
Henry added the parcels already sold or being considered next year will appeal to certain uses.
“Some might be more appropriate for livestock, some for crops or for regenerative agriculture,” Henry said. “We want to continue learning sale by sale while setting our farmers up for success.”
Scoresby called the Agriculture Project a key component to the future of Alaska’s food security and its economy.
“Alaska imports 95% of its food and it’s a $2 billion economic drain that goes out of our state,” Scoresby said. “It doesn’t stay here to improve our economy. Any amount or pieces that we can add to our agricultural growth means a significant amount than can stay in our state.”
He added the only way for Alaskans to be food secure “is to fill your pantry up at home with dry goods.”
“The store’s not going to have things if the boat doesn’t come up to the state,” Scoresby said.
A March report published by the Alaska Food Security Task Force notes that Alaska has several disadvantages when it comes to food security, including the lack of commercial facilities to what Alaskan farmers grow. The report states that the need for large-scale commercial processing and cold storage facilities, and the ability to can and flash-freeze seasonable produce. Scoresby said there’s been talk about such projects but nothing has been placed on the books yet.
“There’s no company that has stepped up to invest in such a facility, so there’s an economic opportunity for someone should they wish to invest in something like that,” Scoresby said.
Younger generations needed
Scoresby said as older generations of farmers retire or close up shop, newer farmers will be needed.
“You’ve got to get people involved and interested in growing things and making the choice to become involved in the business of agriculture,” Socresby said. “It’s a critical need across the country.”
One way to prompt interest involves increased activities in high school and through the Future Farmers of America.
“We have to make more state land available and have a culture in the industry for opportunities to come in to be successful,” Scoresby said.
He noted the Nenana Agriculture Project will serve as critical piece in enticing future farmers and agricultural operators.
“It’s an opportunity for people to purchase land,” Scoresby said. “Unless someone inherited a farm or married into it, someone who grew up wanting to be a farmer has limited opportunities unless they have a lot of money to just buy it and young people usually don’t have that.”