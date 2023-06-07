Bryan Scoresby was appointed as Alaska Division of Agriculture’s director in February, continuing a 31-year agricultural career in Alaska that involved being the Alaska executive director for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Farm Service Agency from 2017 to 2021.

“I love Alaska agriculture,” Scoresby said in an interview Monday. “I started my career here in Alaska working in agriculture until the end of my working career.”

