Alaska ranked No. 1 with the highest proportion of Alaska Native and American Indian residents per capita among U.S. states, according to 2020 U.S. Census Bureau data.
Across America, multiple racial and ethnic groups made gains in the past decade, compared to the U.S. population as a whole.
The enumeration is important, as census data is used when determining funding such as federal grants to states, local and tribal governments, U.S. Census officials say.
Overall, the census shows a decade of growth since 2010 among Americans categorized as American Indian and Alaska Native, from 5.2 million to 9.7 million. The census definition of Native American includes Alaska Natives but excludes Native Hawaiians.
2020 U.S. Census figures show individuals identifying as American Indian and Alaska Native comprising more than 15% of the Alaska population, at 115,544 residents.
New Mexico ranked second at 10%, followed by South Dakota at 8.8%, Oklahoma, 8.4%, and Montana, 6.2%.
No other state has a larger proportion of American Indian and Alaska Native residents to the overall population. There are 229 federally recognized tribes in Alaska. Federally recognized tribes have a government-to-government relationship with the United States.
There is just one reservation in Alaska, with many Alaska Natives living in small tribal villages.
Alaska’s total population grew from 710,231 residents in 2010 to 733,391 residents counted in 2020.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, the number of people categorized as American Indian and Alaska Native grew by 57.4% in a decade. The American Indian and Alaska Native population in the Anchorage municipality increased by 49.7%.
Indigenous populations expected to increase
In addition, the number of Americans who identified as both white and American Indian and/or Alaska Native grew by 2.5 million across America, making it the second-largest multiracial grouping.
With a high percentage of Indigenous people under 18, the numbers of American Indians and Alaska Natives are projected to continue rising, according to the National Congress of American Indians.
The organization has identified health disparities as a primary challenge among American Indians and Alaska Natives.
American Indians and Alaska Natives die from heart disease at a rate that is 1.3 times higher than any other population group, according to the National Congress of American Indians.
When compared to other ethnic groups Alaska Natives and American Indians have a lower life expectancy by 5.5 years, with higher rates of death attributed to chronic illness, including diabetes and liver disease, among other reasons.