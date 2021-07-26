Seward swimmer Lydia Jacoby put Alaska in the Olympic spotlight Monday night when the 17-year-old captured the gold in the 100-meter women's breaststroke.
It was the first gold medal in women's swimming at Tokyo.
Taking the bronze was swimmer Lilly King, 24, an Indiana University graduate from Evansville, who clinched her win in 1:05.54. Coming in second was South Africa's Tatjana Schoenmaker at 1:05.22. Jacoby finished in 1:04.95.
Alaska social media lit up Monday night with video of Jacoby's friends and supporters in her hometown cheering wildly in support. Across Facebook, enthusiastic supporters shared posts and offered congratulations for the young athlete. Jacoby is the first USA Swimming athlete from Alaska, practicing in the state's only 50-meter pool, according to @TeamUsa on Twitter.
In a post-race interview with NBC, Jacoby told the network, "I definitely stressed myself out yesterday so I was just trying to feel good and feel happy going into it, and I feel like I did that."
Jacoby will also compete in the 4x100m medley relay and could potentially compete in the 4x100m mixed medley relay, according to NBC.
