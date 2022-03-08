Alaska’s governor and delegation in Congress welcomed President Biden’s ban on Russia's energy imports in retaliation for its attack against Ukraine.
But Alaska’s political leaders said Tuesday it is time for the government and industry to partner to increase domestic energy supplies to use at home and to export to America’s allies in Europe.
“I am glad the administration has taken seriously the congressional will — across the political spectrum and in both chambers — to further rebuke Vladimir Putin’s terror against the Ukrainian people by banning Russian energy imports,” said U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. “This is one of our most critical tools to hinder his ability to fund and continue his war in Ukraine.”
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky used social media Tuesday to thank the United States for the decision to block Russian energy. Zelensky said on Twitter, “Thankful for US and @POTUS for personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin’s war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow.”
Ukraine’s neighborhoods, hospitals and schools are the target of Russian missiles, bullets and rocket attacks that have killed men, women and children, Zelensky said Tuesday in an address to the British parliament via video conference.
He pleaded for more help from allied nations. More than two million Ukranians have fled to neighboring countries since the invasion started. “We will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost," Zelensky said.
He addressed U.S. lawmakers last weekend and asked for more military aid and for the ban on Russian energy.
Sullivan: Biden should have acted sooner
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, said Tuesday that President Biden should have acted sooner with the energy ban to punish Russia for its attack against Ukraine.
He also warned the Biden administration not to turn to totalitarian and authoritarian governments to help fill the gap left by the ban on Russian exports to the U.S. Russia has supplied about 4% of America's energy needs.
“The president needs to quit asking dictators, like those in Venezuela and Iran, for more oil and gas, and instead expand energy production here in America with our own workers,” said Sullivan, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee.
“We should not be reliant on brutal dictators,” Sullivan said about the White House decision Tuesday to turn to Venezuela for oil and gas supplies in lieu of the ban on Russian imports to the U.S. “We can produce the oil and gas we need right here in the United States, with Alaska’s vast resources leading the way,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan also urged the Biden administration to issue all pending export licenses and to announce an initiative to increase U.S. natural liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports to allies in Europe.
The European Union depends on Russia for 40% of its natural gas. The European Union has pledged to cut imports of Russian gas by two-thirds this year, in response to the Ukraine invasion. But it has not set a formal timeline.
Sullivan said that U.S. allies in Europe “are being blackmailed and are trapped by the whims of tyrant Vladimir Putin” because of their reliance on Russian energy.
U.S. Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, also said that Biden should have acted more swiftly on the energy ban against Russia because the dollars are funding the violence.
"America purchases more than 700,000 barrels of oil and other petroleum products each day from Russia,” Young said. “This unfortunate truth means that Vladimir Putin and his cronies are using American families as a piggy bank for an illegal war on Ukraine.”
Young said that Biden’s energy policies at home have limited gas and oil production. “President Biden has shut down the Alaska National Wildlife Reserve and locked down almost 50% of the National Petroleum Reserve-Alaska,” he said.
Young also criticized Biden for reaching out to “adversaries like Iran and Venezuela to compensate for the loss of Russian oil.”
“It makes no sense to beg overseas for oil when all this president needs to do is look toward the Last Frontier,” Young said.
Alaska 'on the periphery of North American defense'
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy underscored those statements in a news conference Tuesday.
"As we know, we are probably the state that is on the periphery of North American defense, whether it's the Russians, China or North Koreans. Alaska is on the front end," Dunleavy said. "When something like this happens we pay attention."
Dunleavy asked for Biden to prioritize domestic energy production and not rely on other nations that may lack the environmental standards of the U.S. The governor also told Alaska departments to end purchases and contracts with Russia. He urged state-owned corporations to do the same.
“The world must do everything possible to pressure Putin to end his war against Ukraine, and Alaska has a role to play," Dunleavy said. "This means Alaska state agencies and state-owned corporations divesting from Russian assets, businesses, local governments, and university relationships ending, and Alaskans, as well, I’m asking you to end all business relationships with Russia. We must do our part to bring pressure upon Putin to help end this war as quickly as possible.”
Kara Moriarty, president of the Alaska Oil and Gas Association, echoed the comments of the Alaska's political leaders.
"It wasn’t that long ago that the president was asking Russia and the Middle East to produce more oil. We hope the administration will focus on policies that will increase investment and production domestically to guarantee energy independence now and into the future," Moriarty said.
"It is tragic that it’s take an event like Russia invading the people of Ukraine for this administration to change its tune on Russian oil and gas production," she said.