Golden Valley Electric Association will close Alaska’s largest coal plant in two years with plans to develop the state’s largest wind farm and expand its battery storage system.
Known as Healy No. 2, the coal plant located in the Denali Borough produces 60-megawatts of power and has been operating commercially since 2018.
The GVEA board agreed Monday to develop a plan within the next three months to retire the plant by Dec. 31, 2024. GVEA said it will seek to transition workers to open jobs within the company as well as help with skill-building and transitional services to other employment.
GVEA also operates Healy No. 1, a coal plant that has been operating continuously since 1967. That plant will be upgraded with better emissions controls.
At the same time, the board agreed to develop and issue a request for proposals for a large-scale wind farm. The wind farm’s development is included in GVEA’s strategic plan for generating power and lowering its carbon footprint while maintaining rates and reliability.
In addition, GVEA is moving forward with plans to purchase and install a new battery energy storage system. GVEA’s current battery energy storage system, known as BESS, is more than 20 years old.
GVEA also plans to purchase power from Southcentral Alaska utilities or gas producers for 30 to 50 megawatts of power to be transmitted up the Alaska Intertie.
“This adopted strategic generation plan is the result of 18 months of extensive review of GVEA’s generation portfolio,” GVEA said in a prepared statement.
Goals include keeping energy prices affordable and stable while reducing the utility’s carbon emissions, which the board described as “essential for sustainable business development in Interior communities.”
As for the Healy No. 2 coal plant, the GVEA board retains full control over operations and shutdown of the plant.
Developed in the mid-1990s, the plant has had a history of problems. Healy No. 2 was introduced as a demonstration project for clean coal technology, but the plant was put on hiatus in 2000 after failing its demonstration run.
“Healy Unit 2 was built as an experimental plant in the 1990s, funded primarily with state and federal money. It was owned by the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA),” GVEA explains on its website.
In 2013, GVEA purchased the plant and retrofitted it with more pollution controls; the plant came back online two years later. An explosion in the coal feed transporter in 2016 took the plant offline again.
By 2018, Healy No. 2 was back in operation. Yet the challenges continued. In 2020, the plant was reduced to running at half capacity when a bearing failed.
“The decision to retire Healy Unit 2 comes after years of effort to improve reliability,” GVEA said in the prepared statement.
The company said that the plant “has never performed as anticipated despite the incredible efforts of employees and contractors. It is recognized that investments of time and money cannot continue when there are other technologies and opportunities available.”