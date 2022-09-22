A former acting attorney general for Alaska is facing three counts of felony sex abuse of a minor based on allegations he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old high school student 31 years ago, according to the Alaska Department of Law. 

Courts records show Clyde "Ed" Sniffen, 58, is set to be arraigned on Monday in Superior Court in downtown Anchorage. 

