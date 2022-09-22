A former acting attorney general for Alaska is facing three counts of felony sex abuse of a minor based on allegations he had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a 17-year-old high school student 31 years ago, according to the Alaska Department of Law.
Courts records show Clyde "Ed" Sniffen, 58, is set to be arraigned on Monday in Superior Court in downtown Anchorage.
He was acting attorney general when he abruptly resigned from state service citing personal issues in early 2021. It was shortly before he was to be confirmed by the Alaska Legislature. A woman came forward saying she had a sexual relationship with him when she was a student at West High School and Sniffen, who was 27, was her coach. It was first reported by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica. Sniffen's predecessor also resigned after sex misconduct allegations.
In Alaska, there is no statute of limitations on cases involving sexual abuse of a minor. Sixteen is the age of consent but it's illegal for an adult to have sex with someone younger than 17 who is under his or her authority.
Sniffen is being represented by Jeffrey W. Robinson, who is with the Anchorage lawfirm Ashburn & Mason. A woman who answered the phone at the law firm on Thursday said Robinson was traveling.
The three-count indictment is signed by former Fairbanks District Attorney Gregg Olson, who is a special prosector on the case. He provided a statement that confirmed the indictment.
"The charges in the indictment are only allegations and are not evidence of guilt," the statement reads. "Sniffen is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial at which the prosecution must prove his guilt beyond a reasonable doubt."
The Anchorage Police Department investigated the relationship after it came to light, and Olson reviewed the investigation independent of the Attorney General’s Office, according to a report by the Associated Press.
The woman had told the ADN and ProPublica that she and Sniffen began a sexual relationship in 1991 while she was a high school student. At the time, he worked at a local law firm and coached her school’s mock trial competition team.
Online court records show charges were initiated in May of this year. The indictment was filed on Monday. The judge is listed in court records as Superior Court Judge Kevin Saxby after a recusal of another judge.
