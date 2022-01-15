Alaska continues to see increased Covid-19 cases as the Omicron variant spreads through the state.
Over the past seven days, the state reported an additional 11,595 cases, according to data from the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. From Monday to Thursday, the state reported at 7,031 new cases.
State health officials have warned that the Omicron variant has driven the recent spike in cases. The variant is considered more contagious than either the original SARS-CoV-2 strain or the Delta variant that caused the last surge.
The surge has also driven up hospitalization rates across the state, along with strain on hospital staff.
Health officials continue to promote the Covid-19 vaccine as the best defense against the virus.
Cases
The more than 7,000 new cases reported over four days include 5,351 new residential cases reported Wednesday and Thursday.
A total of 1,235 new cases were reported in the Fairbanks North Star Borough since Jan. 7, including 361 on Tuesday, 227 on Wednesday and 122 on Thursday, according to DHSS’s Covid-19 dashboard.
State health officials continue to stress that anyone with symptoms or came into close contact with a someone who tested positive should stay at home and get tested themselves.
The White House announced Friday that at-home testing kits will be available for Americans to order. Orders for up to four tests can be placed online at COVIDtests.gov. The tests will be mailed through the US Postal Service.
Hospitalizations and deaths
Hospitalizations have also ticked up over the past seven days. On Friday, there were 103 people being treated statewide for Covid-19, eight of them on ventilators. Another nine patients are suspected of having it. The number is up from 70 people a week before that.
At Fairbanks Memorial Hospital, five people were being treated for Covid on Friday, representing 7% of its overall inpatient count. It had eight intensive care unit beds available.
Seven deaths were reported statewide this week, but none of them were Fairbanks area residents.
Hospitals have also faced a staffing shortage in the most recent pandemic, including Foundation Health Partners, which operates Fairbanks Memorial.
According to Kelly Atlee, communications director for Foundation Health Partners, 38 employees reported out sick on Wednesday due to Covid.
“At the time, that was the highest number of employees we’ve had out with COVID throughout the pandemic,” Atlee said by email Friday.
The number increased to 40 on Thursday. On Friday, 46 employees reported out sick due to Covid.
Vaccinations
According to DHSS, Alaska continues to trend behind the nation in vaccination rates. As of Friday, 58% of Alaskans 5 years or older were fully vaccinated, and 63.4% had received at least one dose.
As of Friday, 23.4% of all Alaskans had received a booster vaccine shot to shore up their chances against contracting or drastically reducing the virus’s effects.
About 50% of residents in the Fairbanks North Star Borough were fully vaccinated as of Friday, while 55% had received at least one dose. Only 18.3% of the eligible population have gotten a booster shot.
The national average was 62.8% for fully vaccinated people, and 74.7% who received at least one dose.