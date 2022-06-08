Alaska’s Covid-19 emergency order will end on July 1, Department of Health and Social Services Commissioner Adam Crum has announced. Crum will rescind the order at the end of the month because, despite slightly rising case numbers across the state, the additional authority it grants is no longer necessary.
The declaration’s end changes little in the day-to-day lives of Alaskans, Crum said. “The average Alaskan should have zero impact from this,” he stated. Most benefits to health care are through the federal disaster declaration, which is still in effect and is expected to remain in place for the foreseeable future, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said.
Heidi Hedgerg, Alaska public health director, explained that the state’s Covid-19 services will continue. “We are going to continue to pick up the phone to answer questions,” Hedberg said, and to deliver vaccines and therapeutics.
However, federal reimbursement rates for spending related to Covid will drop. The Federal Emergency Management Agency has been covering 100% of the cost, but beginning July 1, FEMA will reimburse 90% of costs with a 10% match from the state.
Additional food assistance benefits through the SNAP program will end at the end of August, which impacts nearly 60,000 households in Alaska. These benefits — which range from roughly $100 to over $1,000 depending on the household — are on top of regular SNAP benefits.
According to a June 3 update from DHSS, “Covid transmission continues to occur widely throughout much of Alaska, with a modest upwards trajectory.” Case numbers are decreasing in some areas of the state but increasing in others, including the Fairbanks North Star Borough. The number of hospitalized patients increased slightly, particularly among Alaskans ages 70 and older. Health officials attribute the rising case numbers to both the summer tourism season and to the new form of Omicron, the BA.2.12.1 strain.
But looking at the overall picture, Covid cases have declined dramatically compared to early 2022. “The big thing to note is that cases are … significantly lower than they were previously,” Zink said. More importantly, she continued, hospitals are not overburdened and healthcare providers are better able to respond to the virus.
Zink explained that the goal of the order was twofold: to protect the health of Alaskans and to make sure healthcare systems are not overwhelmed. Although it is impossible to predict Covid’s future trajectory, hospitals are no longer experiencing the same strain they were overwhelmed with in the past. This is in part due to more widespread immunity and in part because lessons learned over the last two years have better prepared healthcare workers to handle Covid and any possible spikes.
Along these lines, according to Hedberg, the order authorized additional powers that allowed the state to respond to the public health crisis. Now, however, the state has sufficient resources and systems have become entrenched, so essentially there is no longer the need for this additional authority.
“Those issues over time have resolved, and the Covid situation itself has mellowed out … our systems are in place, our health care providers know how to deal with this,” Crum said. For these reasons, he added, effective July 1, “I am going to officially rescind the public health emergency order.”