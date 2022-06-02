An Alaska-based relief program that started after Russia’s attack on Ukraine has quietly begun to help people from war-torn areas join relatives and sponsors in the 49th state.
The nonprofit Ukraine Relief Program has assisted in resettling several families in communities across Alaska, including in Delta Junction, Fairbanks and Anchorage. The agency has helped more than 130 people move to Alaska from Ukraine.
Last week, two families — one with six children and the other with three children — arrived in Alaska and are staying with sponsors in Delta Junction.
The sponsors are originally from Ukraine but emigrated to Alaska many years ago.
More Ukranians are scheduled to arrive next week after Chena Hot Springs owner Bernie Karl pledged to sponsor them with housing and the offer of employment.
“We’ve gathered applications from Ukrainians and sponsors across the state,” said finance and outreach chair Mike Robbins, whose wife is originally from Ukraine. “These are people who do not have homes to go back to. Some literally walked to the border with their pajamas. They had to leave. They had to go.”
Some families from Ukraine are starting to relocate to Alaska with the assistance of the Ukraine Relief Program and sponsors like Karl.
“We decided we wanted to help the Ukrainians the best we could,” Karl told the News-Miner.
Karl said that he has been approved to sponsor six adults after he underwent an extensive background check by the U.S. State Department.
Karl hopes to do even more. “The first few will be coming in on the 7th of June,” Karl said. “They only have the clothes on their back. We can’t help all of the 4.5 million people who’ve been displaced. But we can help 20.”
Karl said it was important to him to try to help with the relief effort, given the dire situation in Ukraine.
“I am the richest man on Earth and it has nothing to do with money,” Karl said. “My life has been blessed. I felt we were supposed to do this, and everything has fallen into place.”
Robbins was a co-founder of the Ukraine Relief Program right after the war began. Robbins’ wife, Tetyana, is from Ukraine.
“This has been very hard on my wife’s family. Her mother lives with us now,” he explained. “When the conflict started, we began sending over supplies and teamed up with a Ukrainian church out of Wasilla.”
The agency’s mission is to provide assistance for people in Ukraine and to help people from war-torn areas seeking to move to Alaska. Many have relatives in the state. “They’ve been forced from their homes,” Robbins said.
Families displaced by the war in Ukraine go through an application process first, starting with the U4U program, sponsored by the U.S. government.
When they sign up through the federal program, they may identify an Alaska sponsor through the Ukraine Relief Program, which then buys their airfare.
“We are out actively seeking sponsors for folks,” Robbins said. The groups’ website is UkraineReliefProgram.com.
The agency also provides support when Ukranians arrive in Alaska. “We try to make sure that the people we are helping will not be a burden,” Robbins said. “We ensure they will have a place to stay and get a job. We are signing up employers.”
Karl has made a generous pledge to sponsor 20 people. Karl first met with Robbins, who also is vice chair of the Alaska Republican Party, at the recent state party convention.
“As vice chair, I was coming to Fairbanks and we wanted to set up a table at the Republican State Convention to raise awareness about the Ukranian relief efforts,” Robbins said.
“A day later I got a call out of the blue from Bernie Karl and he said, ‘I want to help,’ ‘’ Robbins added. Karl not only made a large cash donation, he also offered to sponsor people trying to relocate from Ukraine to Alaska.
Robbins said that the program’s overall goal is to help 1,000 Ukranians resettle in Alaska statewide.
That is why sponsorships from Alaskans like Karl are important, he said.
“Imagine coming to a place where you don’t know anyone and you don’t have a job or a home,” Robbins said. “A sponsor plays a vital role in connecting people to the community immediately, and they have a friend when they get here.”
Robbins has been in Alaska since 1976, where he started out in commercial broadcasting and owned several radio stations.
Some of the new arrivals also will connect with relatives already in Alaska. For example, Robbins noted that a number of Ukranians reside in Delta Junction, which has one of the largest populations per capita of any U.S. city.
Zori Opanasevych, director of the Ukraine Relief Program, said that members of the New Chance Assemblies of God in Alaska came together to help. The congregation is largely Ukrainian.
“This has been a humbling experience,” said Opanasevych, who emigrated from Ukraine when she was seven years old.
“I saw my parents go through the challenges of moving to a new country, getting jobs and learning English,” she said. “I am so grateful that Alaska is my home.”
For more information
For more information, including how to help or sponsor families, go to the Ukraine Relief Program website at ukrainereliefprogram.com.