While the federal eviction moratorium expired on Saturday, more than 44,000 Alaskans received a total of $85 million to help them pay rent and utilities.
The Alaska Housing Rent Relief program provides emergency rent and utility relief to eligible Alaskans, including those who have been financially hurt by Covid-19, according to the Alaska Housing Finance Corporation that is administering the program on behalf of the state. As of Aug. 2, the corporation has reviewed all requests for past-due rent and paid out $85.2 million.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 2,173 people applied for the funds, 1,778 were verified and 1,083 have been approved for payment. So far, 990 applications have been paid totaling over $5.3 million.
Program applicants are receiving up to 12 months of financial assistance with the possibility of extending it for three more months. The money can be used to clear past debts and pay rent in the future, and the payments are directed to landlords, property managers and utility providers.
“The way that the program worked was, if you were to sign up for rent relief and were three months behind on your rent, at first the program would provide you with assistance for the three months behind and three months for the future,” said Stacy Barnes, director of governmental relations and public affairs at the corporation. “You are eligible for the assistance for 12 months, but we need to get back to you in three months and verify your hardship to continue the payments.”
The program started at the end of 2020 as part of the federal Covid-19 relief package, with approximately $242 million made available statewide. Alaska was one of the first states to accept applications, and the corporation began processing all eligible applications by mid-February.
“At the end of last year, this program didn’t exist anywhere in the country,” said Bryan Butcher, CEO and executive director at the corporation. “We’ve worked hard to understand the guidance coming from the federal government (and) develop a program that would benefit both tenants and landlords.”
Nationwide, applicants needed to know what municipality to ask for help, which could have created additional confusion for renters already going through a hard time, Barnes said. Meanwhile, in Alaska, the help was consolidated, and the state collaborated with the regional housing authorities and non-profits to deliver the funds.
“A lot of people worked really hard to get the word out for that program,” Barnes said. “As a result, we have seen the kind of success here that we haven’t seen in other states.”
In Fairbanks, Love INC, Kodiak Brother Francis, Catholic Social Services and Valley Charities, Inc. are processing local applications.
The funding is available until Sept. 30, and if by then the corporation expends 65% of the money, it will be available longer. Barnes said they expect to have that amount obligated by that deadline, which is the requirement of the U.S. Treasury.
Butcher added that the program still keeps the corporation and its partners busy.
“We still have more work to do,” Butcher said. “Of the applications in process, Alaska Housing Finance Corporation is following up with families to ensure we get the documentation we need that demonstrates proof of financial hardship to receive this federal funding.”
In response to the end of the eviction moratorium, the corporation has provided each applicant with a link to a letter they can download that confirms their participation in Alaska Housing Rent Relief, including the number of months of assistance that remain available to them.
If you didn’t apply for Alaska Housing Rent Relief, you can sign up for email notification of future relief that may be available to renters or homeowners at AlaskaHousingRelief.org.
