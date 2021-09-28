A retired Air Force major general with ties to the University of Alaska is the new Department of Defense senior adviser to lead the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies.
Randy “Church” Kee, who served for three decades in the military, will establish the regional center, according to the Pentagon. Named after the late U.S. senator from Alaska, the Ted Stevens Center will become the sixth DoD regional center and the only one with a focus on the Arctic.
“The goal of the center is to build strong, sustainable, international networks of security leaders to advance U.S. national security priorities in the Arctic region,” according to a Pentagon statement.
DoD regional centers educate and train U.S. and foreign leaders. Each has a different geopolitical security focus.
U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan led efforts to create the center, approved in the fiscal 2021 National Defense Authorization Act. A location for the Arctic regional center has yet to be announced.
‘Right man for the job’
Murkowski praised Church as a dedicated leader and “the right man for the job.”
Kee’s role will include initial outreach, staffing assistance, contract support and curriculum development, among other activities, according to the senator’s office.
“His Arctic experience is vast. His military service is distinguished. On top of all that, he is an Alaskan,” Murkowski said in a prepared statement.
Kee brings a background in Arctic research and military studies to his new position. Most recently, he was executive director of the Arctic Domain Awareness Center at the University of Alaska Anchorage.
The UA’s Arctic Domain Awareness Center is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The center advances science and technology research, as well as supports the U.S. Coast Guard in the region.
Kee also has served on the U.S. Arctic Research Commission and was a global fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center Polar Institute. Prior to retiring from the military, he directed strategy, policy and planning for the U.S. European Command in Germany.
A ‘major accomplishment’
“Randy Kee’s appointment is a major accomplishment, and I am so proud of him and have great faith in how he will lead the new Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies,” said University of Alaska President Pat Pitney.
In addition to Kee’s appointment, two other Alaskans with UA connections have been tapped for federal posts related to Arctic research and policy.
“Randy’s appointment, and those of Mike Sfraga to lead the U.S. Arctic Research Commission and Mark Meyers to serve as a commissioner, are a great testament to the university’s impact and bodes well for Alaska,” Pitney said.
The Biden administration, meanwhile, announced it is accelerating efforts to address impacts of the thawing Arctic, which is warming faster than anywhere else on the planet.
The White House will re-establish the Arctic Executive Steering Committee, which proposes policy and collaborates with other Arctic nations.
Arctic competition among nations
Kee has supported investment in the Arctic region, stating that it serves U.S. national interests and should be prioritized.
Writing for Bloomberg Law in February, Kee said there is a power competition among nations in the Arctic to “project sovereign influence,” as melting ice opens up natural resources and shipping lanes.
With threats and risks posed by China and Russia, Kee advocated for “consideration in either developing or enhancing infrastructure in and near Arctic Alaska.”
There needs to be “means to secure and defend U.S. national interests that start with Alaska and include a pan-Arctic view,” he wrote.