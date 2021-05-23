Alaska’s delegation in Congress agrees more needs to be done to secure America’s infrastructure from cybersecurity attacks.
Alaska’s three GOP congressional members want to help government and industry partner to protect critical infrastructure that spans energy, transportation and commerce.
Each of the three offers a strategy to achieve it.
U.S. Rep. Don Young, who helped the House pass the 2018 Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Act (CISA), is considering bi-partisan legislation to enhance cyber protections.
Young cited the Colonial Pipeline System cyberattack and state of Alaska cyber intrusions that disrupted essential services, as evidence for improving America’s security online.
“Cybersecurity is more important than ever, and the Congressman believes that the Colonial Pipeline hack, the December data leak of Alaska’s voter rolls, and this week’s cyberattack targeting the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services shows just how vital safeguarding critical infrastructure is,” said Zack Brown, Young’s communications director.
Young: More must be done
The 2018 CISA Act created the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency for bolstering cybersecurity.
“This was a significant step forward, but more must be done,” Brown said.
“As discussions continue, expanding access to greater resources for businesses and all levels of government will be a component that the Congressman will be pushing for in any potential bill.”
U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan sees the need to faciliate the funds federal agencies need to assure government and industry communicate about cyber risks and threats, said Nate Adams, Sullivan’s press secretary.
Sullivan is amenable and open to working with colleagues in Congress to improve cyber protections for critical infrastructure, he said.
The senator supports ensuring that the federal agencies “tasked with regulating, providing guidance and coordinating threat-information sharing” have the resources they need, Adams said.
Murkowski emphasizes grid protections
U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski noted that nearly every sector of the economy depends on electricity, including telecommunications, banking, healthcare and transportation.
“We have seen the dire consequences of successful cyberattacks on our critical infrastructure,” said Karina Borger, Murkowski’s communications director.
“Sen. Murkowski continues to reiterate that it is the shared responsibility of the federal government and industry to protect critical infrastructure from cyber intrusions, particularly for the electric grid.”
In April, Murkowski introduced bipartisan legislation called the PROTECT Act of 2021 — for “Protecting Resources On The Electric (Grid) with Cybersecurity Technology” Act.
The PROTECT Act would support transmission owner cybersecurity investments.
The act was introduced prior to the publicized hacks of the Colonial Pipeline, the Alaska Court System and the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services, which remains largely offline.
Joining Murkowski in carrying the PROTECT Act is Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, her co-chair on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Murkowski is looking for areas of opportunity to build on those efforts to improve cybersecurity, Borger said.
Imposing cybersecurity mandates is a challenge practically and may be ineffective in counteracting cyber crimes, Borger said.
“Phishing techniques are a very successful intrusion tool, because they sidestep security safeguards and rely on human error,” she said.
“It’s also difficult for the federal government to find a one-size fits all solution for an issue as complex as cybersecurity across multiple industries.”
