U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy, left, and U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan highlights some of the mental health challenges facing youth in the United States during a visit to Alaska Monday. 

U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited Alaska this week to hear from mental health care advocates, youths and parents as they expressed the need for more resources in what has been called a crisis among the state’s youth which have resulted in suicides, eating disorders and depression.

Murthy came at the invitation of Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) on a fact-finding mission regarding the national increase in isolation and depression impacting youth. Both chaired a roundtable discussion Monday in Anchorage, where they took questions and concerns from state experts and advocates

