U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy visited Alaska this week to hear from mental health care advocates, youths and parents as they expressed the need for more resources in what has been called a crisis among the state’s youth which have resulted in suicides, eating disorders and depression.
Murthy came at the invitation of Sen. Dan Sullivan (R-Alaska) on a fact-finding mission regarding the national increase in isolation and depression impacting youth. Both chaired a roundtable discussion Monday in Anchorage, where they took questions and concerns from state experts and advocates
“Youth mental health is the defining crisis of our time,” Murthy said. “I believe that more strongly today than I did two years ago.”
He added “there is nothing more sacred than the health of our children, that they are healthy, they are supported and they are strong and the world and future they inherit is worthy.”
Sullivan and Murthy noted that a CDC study reported a sharp increase in depression among 18-to-24-year olds, which has jumped by 30% in the last decade, the highest spike in history. Suicide among juveniles has increased by 30% and 50% among teenage girls in the past decade.
“In Alaska these numbers in so many different areas are even worse than the national average,” Sullivan said. “One statistic is three to four times higher than the national average.”
Dr. Anne Zink, Alaska’s chief medical officer, noted that the state ranked third overall in suicide in 2021 and the leading cause of death in youth between the ages of 15 and 21.
The biggest spike between 2000 and 2021 for emergency departments were youth between 11 and 15 years old — mostly young girls — who had mental health challenges.
“We saw a significant increase in our emergency departments with young girls coming in, suicidal, hopeless and needing help,” Zink said. “It’s heartbreaking to sit side-by-side with an 11-year-old, a 15-year-old or an 18-year-old with a lack of resources and trying to connect that person.”
Zink said the state’s health roadmap includes the challenge to end stigma over issues such as drug addiction, depression and behavioral health issues.
“We need to stamp out that stigma and all bring forward the message that there is no shame in mental health,” Zink said.
She noted that one in three teenagers feel depressed, and one in five have seriously given consideration to serious harm. She said one underlying relief was that nine of 10 people who attempted suicide would never attempt it or die from such an act again.
“We have a lot of work to do in coming together to find a solution,” Zink said.
Trevor Story with Alaska Children’s Trust said a complex issue as mental health among youth doesn’t necessarily require complex solutions.
“If we continue to make things complex, we will be trapped in that wheel,” Story said. “We just need to invest in true upstream things. Rather than just talk about the negative childhood experiences, let’s talk about the positive childhood experiences.”
Investing in those approaches, he said, means children and families gain the necessary tools, support and resources to thrive.
“Our job is to lessen the tension on the family,” Story said.
Renee Rafferty, behavioral health services regional director for Providence Health in Alaska, expressed concern about the number of children as young as 10 being admitted to hospitals for help after attempting suicide over the past 18 months.
“We are terrified of the statistics that are coming our way,” Rafferty said. “We have seen more 10-year-old than older teens.”
She noted that Providence Alaska’s pediatric departments are being overwhelmed, causing patients to wait days for services. She acknowledged more resources are needed to address the issue, with Providence attempting to launch an urgent care for youth and embrace a “no wrong door approach.”
“Right now if you have an emergency, really there are so many wrong doors,” Rafferty said. “If any of you came to me right now and said, ‘My daughter or my child needs mental health care,’ I would call for hours trying to find you care, and yet we’re one of the biggest providers in the state of Alaska.”
However, Rafferty noted providers across the state are challenged by a lack of capital and resources to develop those resources, calling it a fragile system.
Lisa Parady, executive director of Alaska Council of School Administrators, said while the state’s urban school districts benefit from solid programs, rural schools are often bereft of similar support systems.
“We need to focus on access and equity and a sustained effort to provide resources for student mental health in Alaska,” Parady said.
Beth Rose, Alaska Eating Disorders Alliance co-founder, cited studies showing a sharp increase in eating disorders among Alaska teenagers, including bulimia and anorexia. Such disorders, she said, have a major impact on mental health and can lead to deaths by suicide.
Alaska lacks an in-state eating disorder center, which means teens may need to be sent Outside for sufficient treatment, medical care and therapy.
“We really do need to focus on a continuum of care in Alaska,” Rose said.
A stab at social media
The roundtable comes as Congress tackles legislation that would limit control of social media among youth and as the White House invests $1 billion in high-speed Internet infrastructure across the state.
Murthy’s office released a report on social media and its mental health impact on youth in May, something he acknowledged during the press conference as a growing concern, especially for himself.
“For many of our kids, social media has not been a positive influence in their life,” Murthy said. “When kids are spending three hours or more on social media, they face double the risk of experiencing depression and anxiety symptoms.”
“Social media and connectivity is crushing mental health,” Sullivan said. “That’s the dilemma and conundrum.”
Sullivan said while the $1 billion broadband investment will benefit Alaska overall, it must come with additional resources and tools aimed at social media.
“They’re not being transparent with their data, for example,” Sullivan said. “Can you imagine any other industry in America that says ‘sorry, we have data that may or may not show we are harming kids but not give it to us?’”
In a news conference with Murthy and Zink, Sullivan suggested legislation will be forthcoming that would include “guide rails” to oversee teenagers and pre-teens exposure to social media platforms.
Those risks, he added, stem from exposure to harmful or hypersexual content and constant comparisons of self-esteem and body image.
“How that’s done, and the safeguards we need to put on social media, it needs to happen,” Sullivan said. “It needs to happen on the national level.”
He noted such legislation has bipartisan support which will help shape how safeguards will look like.
“Well, I think you’re going to see some laws here soon saying, ‘No, damn it, you are going to give it to us,’” Sullivan said.
He added while the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Rule highlights social media users should be at least 13 years old, the rule isn’t very effective.
“We’re looking at enhancing the age and then enhancing penalties of the use onto the companies who have to take more responsibility,” Sullivan said. “But it’s a very complex issue ... we can’t be sure it’s safe for our kids.”
Sullivan said if Congress overshoots in its efforts, then “we’re overshooting with regard to our to protecting our youth.”