Two Alaska tribes and the University of Alaska Fairbanks will receive more than $350,000 in grants from the National Park Service to repatriate Alaska Native objects and relics under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (or NAGPRA).
According to park service, NAGPRA mandates that agencies, universities and other institutions that receive federal funding return human remains and objects of cultural significance to Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian owners.
The grants will be used by the Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Tribes in Southeast Alaska and the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska for those purposes, according to the Native groups.
“Tlingit and Haida is committed to supporting our clans and bringing our ancestors home. The foundation of our cultural resources program is to return our ancestors so our clans can integrate them back into ceremonial life,” said Central Council president Richard Chalyee Éesh Peterson.
The Central Council of the Tlingit and Haida Tribes has received NAGPRA funding since 1993 and will continue to utilize the funding for its dedicated purpose. The Southeast Alaska council received $143,000 from two different grants. One grant, for $44,029, will be used to bring home several items this year.
To date, the Tlingit and Haida tribes have repatriated 130 objects, including nine in 2022.
Its share of the funding will be used to conduct research with the Phoebe A. Hearst Museum of Anthropology at the University of California Berkeley and the University of Pennsylvania Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology.
Desiree Duncan, the tribes’ Native Lands Resources Division director, considers the continued grants beneficial, noting a late Tlingit elder’s words: “Life should be this way, that someone you’ve given up hope of ever seeing again suddenly comes walking around the corner,” Duncan stated in the release.
Consultation grants are being awarded as well, where tribes meet with organizations to cultural objects. The University of Alaska Fairbanks will receive $99,713, the Tlingit and Haida tribes will get $99,122, the Alutiiq Museum in Kodiak will receive $99,713, and the Qawalangin Tribe of Unalaska will get funds for a $14,962 grant.
The parks service provided an overall $3.4 million in NAGPRA grants to 16 tribes and 28 museums across the United States, which will in part fund “the transportation and return of human remains comprising of 11,354 ancestors, more than 10,400 funerary objects and 39 cultural items.”
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.