Museum of the North

The Museum of the North.

UAF photo

Two Alaska tribes and the University of Alaska Fairbanks will receive more than $350,000 in grants from the National Park Service to repatriate Alaska Native objects and relics under the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act (or NAGPRA).

According to park service, NAGPRA mandates that agencies, universities and other institutions that receive federal funding return human remains and objects of cultural significance to Native American, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian owners.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.