The Alaska Trail Initiative is holding a virtual conference this week, from Wednesday through Friday. The conference, which will be held over Zoom, begins 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The three-day webinar touches on a range of trail users and uses, from designing mountain bike trails to conservation to trail funding updates in the Alaska state capital budget.
Alaska State Parks Director Ricky Gease will give an update on the Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan. There also will be updates on trail projects across the state. Pertinent to Fairbanks, one session, which is open to public participation, will focus on the Alaska Long Trail.
The proposed route would run from Seward to Fairbanks, which would be over 500 miles. The session, which will take place 9:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday, seeks to further the planning work that has already been done by brainstorming with local people along the proposed route. The work, according to a season description, will “start the process of bringing together diverse stakeholders to brainstorm, discuss and identify the Alaska Long Trail gaps, routes and uses.”
Presenters include representatives from several different trails organizations, state and federal agencies and environmental organizations.
Those interested can register for the at www.alaska-trails.org/trails-conference. To view the conference agenda, visit bit.ly/3u9gOKe.