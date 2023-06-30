Wood stove

Haley Lehman/News-Miner

The wood stove in the ice house kept us warm throughout the day Friday, Jan. 13, 2022, while ice fishing at Chena Lake Recreation Area.

 Haley Lehman/News-Miner

The state of Alaska intends to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over the federal agency’s failure to comply with its own wood stove standards, the Department of Law announced Thursday.

Alaska will join 10 other states and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency because the state did not update the wood stove emission standards.

