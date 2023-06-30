The state of Alaska intends to sue the Environmental Protection Agency over the federal agency’s failure to comply with its own wood stove standards, the Department of Law announced Thursday.
Alaska will join 10 other states and the Puget Sound Clean Air Agency because the state did not update the wood stove emission standards.
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor noted the matter has impacted the goal to reduce reduce fine particulate matter (PM2.5) emissions and improve air quality in Fairbanks North Star Borough nonattainment area.
The joint letter of intent to sue cites that “[i]f newer wood heaters do not meet cleaner standards, then programs to change out old wood heaters may provide little health benefits at significant cost.”
Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and FNSB officials have cited that wood stoves generate most of the wintertime PM2.5 emissions in the borough. The borough operates a wood stove change out program that trades a non-EPA certified wood stove for another.
The EPA maintains a list of certified residential wood stoves that meet certain performance standards.
However, a February report issued by the EPA Inspector General’s Offfice found that the program “does not provide reasonable assurance that wood heaters are properly tested and certified before reaching consumers.”
The flawed method, the report stated, approved testing methods “that lack clarity and allow too much flexibility.”
As a result “certification tests may not be accurate, do not reflect real-world conditions, and may result in some wood heaters being certified for sale that emit too much particulate-matter pollution.”
The Department of Law noted as a result, continued sales of “high-emitting wood stoves ... add smoke to the air and intensify the poor air quality of inversion events.”
The EPA is currently considering whether to partially disapprove DEC’s Serious State Implementation Plan (or SIP), a roadmap to reach attainment goals in the Fairbanks and North Pole area. The EPA noted while the state and borough made great strides in improving air quality since 2009, more monitoring and regulations are needed.
“The state’s plan, which the EPA proposes to disapprove, incorporates numerous efforts to decrease the impact of wood smoke on air quality,” said DEC Commissioner Jason Brune in a written statement. “Unfortunately, EPA regulators in Seattle and Washington, D.C. are centrally focused on elements of the SIP that will have little to no environmental benefit, or at worst are overly punitive to utility ratepayers.”
Taylor, the Alaska attorney general, noted the EPA is being hypocritical in disapproving Alaska’s plan while failing to to update its own wood stove standards.
“On the one hand, the EPA is threatening to disapprove the state’s air quality plan for Fairbanks, yet on the other, EPA ignores its own rules that directly impact air emissions by wood stoves,” Taylor said. “We must defend the greater Fairbanks area from potentially expensive, restrictive federal controls on businesses that are not the source of the problem like coffee roasters, restaurants, and utilities.”
The EPA expects to release its decision on a partial disapproval as late as this fall. If disapproves the state’s plan, the state will be required to enact certain measures, which can include an updated plan. If the EPA’s proposed measures, which include stricter monitoring and regulation of four power plants in the nonattainment zone, are followed up on, the state could face sanctions that include restriction or freezing of federal highway funding for the Fairbanks North Star Borough area. The EPA did approve of part of the state’s plan, including portions of the emission control strategy for wood-fired heating devices.
Advocacy groups have called on the EPA to move quicker on the partial disapproval, citing that the high PM2.5 levels negatively impact human health.
Patrice Lee, a member of Citizens for Clean Air, said Thursday that the lawsuit was a ruse. “It’s just a way to keep them from spending money they could be used to spend on cleaning up the air,” Lee told the News-Miner. “It’s just another rabbit hole to go down.”
