Alaska has joined nine other states in a lawsuit that seeks to keep health care employers from requiring workers to have the Covid-19 vaccine.
Under new rules for Medicare and Medicaid, the vaccine is mandated for many workers at hospitals, clinics and other health care providers that receive funding from the government programs.
An estimated 10 million Americans work or volunteer in health care settings impacted by the new vaccine mandate, according to a press statement from the Dunleavy administration.
Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy called the new vaccine rule another example of federal government overreach under Democratic President Joe Biden.
Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor joined AGs from the nine other states in filing the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.
The plaintiffs seek an injunction to stop the shot mandate on grounds that it violates the 10th Amendment, the federal Administrative Procedures Act and other federal laws.
“The 10th Amendment prohibits federal agencies from taking away powers that are reserved to the states, which know best how to enact the kinds of public health measures to best fit the needs of its citizens,” Taylor said in a prepared statement.
“This rule would punish our rural hospitals and countless healthcare workers across Alaska by withholding Medicare and Medicaid funding if they don’t comply with a mandate,” he said.