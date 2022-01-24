The Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled in favor of a voter-approved election system that effectively abolishes party-based primaries and allows ranked choice voting during the general election.
The Supreme Court upheld the lower court decision that ruled similarly, according to the final decision. A full opinion written by the court will be forthcoming, according to the order. The decision was handed down a day after hearing oral arguments from both sides.
According to the final order, “Appellants argue that these changes burden the constitutional rights of political parties and voters and violate provisions of Alaska’s constitution governing the election of the governor and lieutenant governor.”
However, the justices agreed the Sept. 14 order by a superior court judge in Anchorage was valid.
The new system only applies to state and federal-level general elections, not statewide primary elections, according to the Alaska Division of Elections. The system does create an August primary that places all eligible candidates for a particular office on the ballot.
Voters will be asked to rank four preferences in order of preference. A candidate with the majority of first-pick references wins. If there’s no majority candidate, ones with the fewest first-rank preference votes are eliminated. Votes for that candidate will go to a voter’s second preference and the votes are re-tallied. The process repeats itself if there continues to be no majority candidate until two people remain — the one with the most votes wins.
Municipal elections remain unaffected by the ballot measure.
Voters narrowly approved the ballot measure in 2020 by one percentage point, according to the Division of Elections. Of 361,400 voters, 48.2% voted yes and 47.2% were against it.
The new election system was challenged by Scott Kohlhaas and the Alaskan Independence Party, represented by attorney Ken Jacobus. The state of Alaska was the primary defendant, along with the Alaskans for Better Elections, Inc., one of the ballot’s principal supporter.