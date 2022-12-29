In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

Cristian Baitg/Metro

 Cristian Baitg/Metro

The Alaska Supreme Court implemented a new grand jury rule Dec. 1 to include citizen requests to investigate matters of public welfare and safety.

Grand juries are usually assembled by prosecutors to find if there is enough evidence to indict an individual charged with a crime, Rebecca Koford, a public information officer for the Alaska Court System, said. Grand juries are secret, with only the jury, prosecuting attorney and witnesses involved.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com