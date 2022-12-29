The Alaska Supreme Court implemented a new grand jury rule Dec. 1 to include citizen requests to investigate matters of public welfare and safety.
Grand juries are usually assembled by prosecutors to find if there is enough evidence to indict an individual charged with a crime, Rebecca Koford, a public information officer for the Alaska Court System, said. Grand juries are secret, with only the jury, prosecuting attorney and witnesses involved.
Three separate requests for investigations into public welfare or safety in Alaska were brought before superior courts across the state in 2022, Koford said. The Supreme Court created Order 1993 to clarify the scope of investigative authority so people had a process to investigate matters of public safety and have their voice be heard, she said.
According to Supreme Court Order Number 1993, the grand jury is constitutionally authorized to not only issue reports on public welfare or safety as previously ordered but to investigate matters of public welfare or safety.
“... Systemic issues or an ongoing, recurring issue impacting the general public could be within the scope of a grand jury investigation,” the commentary on the order stated. Private matters regarding individual court cases or the Department of Law’s decision not to prosecute an incident as a crime are not eligible to be investigated by a grand jury.
Residents can report matters of concern to the attorney general for consideration, the report reads. The attorney general will then determine if a case should be investigated by a grand jury.
The new rule went into effect Dec. 1. Residents can read Supreme Court Order 1993 at courts.alaska.gov.
