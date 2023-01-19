Trap check

Photo by Ned Rozell

Katherine Newell of the Alaska Department of Health and Human Services in Anchorage checks a trap set for voles and squirrels north of Fairbanks, searching for signs of the never-before-documented Alaskapox virus.

 Photo by Ned Rozell

City of Valdez attorney Jake Staser said the Alaska Trappers Association is pushing for a regulatory scheme whereby a trapline could be set up in the woods next to an elementary school.

Zane Wilson, attorney for the Fairbanks-based Alaska trappers, said no one would set up a trapline next to an elementary school because of liability.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.