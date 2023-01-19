City of Valdez attorney Jake Staser said the Alaska Trappers Association is pushing for a regulatory scheme whereby a trapline could be set up in the woods next to an elementary school.
Zane Wilson, attorney for the Fairbanks-based Alaska trappers, said no one would set up a trapline next to an elementary school because of liability.
The two argued before the Alaska Supreme Court on Wednesday in a case challenging home rule municipalities’ authority to regulate trapping.
Trapping is prohibited in the city of Fairbanks, a home rule municipality, under local law.
The Alaska Trappers Association is challenging Valdez’s prohibition of trapping within a half mile of any occupied subdivision, within 500 feet of any road, and within the Valdez duck flats, Mineral Creek State Park and all areas of Mineral Creek Canyon that lie within 500 feet of a trail.
The case rose to the Supreme Court after the trappers association challenged a lower court decision upholding Valdez’s trapping limits.
The National Trappers Association and the state are involved in the case, siding with the state trappers association.
“The city cannot veto state regulations opening an area to trapping,” argued Wilson, the trappers’ association attorney.
The state’s control over trapping is clear and pervasive under the constitution, the association holds.
The attorney for the city of Valdez responded that “if home rule means anything,” it means the ability to enact regulations to protect public safety.
About a dozen home rule municipalities in Alaska have local laws around trapping.
“Many of these laws have been in effect for decades, and the system has worked without issue,” Staser said.
The Supreme Court will issue a decision at a later date.
