In court

Dreamstime

 Dreamstime

The Alaska Supreme Court put out its rationale for upholding ranked-choice voting on Friday, writing that voters should be granted wide discretion to choose a system unless there’s a direct prohibition in the Alaska Constitution.

“Nothing in the Alaska Constitution prohibits voting in this way,” the decision reads. “A ranked-choice vote is an expression of preference that contains more information than a single-choice vote: I prefer Candidate Alpha best, but if Candidate Alpha cannot win, then I prefer Candidate Bravo to Candidate Charlie. Because a ranked-choice vote contains more information than a single-choice vote, it requires a more elaborate calculation to determine the winner. But it is still a single vote, cast by a single voter, that in the end is counted for a single candidate.”

