The Alaska Supreme Court put out its rationale for upholding ranked-choice voting on Friday, writing that voters should be granted wide discretion to choose a system unless there’s a direct prohibition in the Alaska Constitution.
“Nothing in the Alaska Constitution prohibits voting in this way,” the decision reads. “A ranked-choice vote is an expression of preference that contains more information than a single-choice vote: I prefer Candidate Alpha best, but if Candidate Alpha cannot win, then I prefer Candidate Bravo to Candidate Charlie. Because a ranked-choice vote contains more information than a single-choice vote, it requires a more elaborate calculation to determine the winner. But it is still a single vote, cast by a single voter, that in the end is counted for a single candidate.”
The Alaska Supreme Court upheld the voting systems in January but without issuing a full decision, which came out on Friday.
The new voting systems went into effect this year, with the first general election with ranked-choice voting happening Nov. 8. Under the new voting system, the winner of a political race must have more than 50% of the first choice votes to win without any redistribution of votes; if no candidate receives more than 50% of the first choice votes, votes for the least-winning candidate are redistributed until a winner with a majority of votes is achieved.
Opponents of ranked-choice voting, and the new top four primary system, contested it in court, arguing that the new voting systems are unconstitutional, abridge the political parties’ freedom of association, are too confusing and give some voters more opportunity than others.
The plaintiffs in the case are listed as Attorney Kenneth Jacobus, Scott Kohlhaas, who unsuccessfully ran for the State House in 2020 as a Libertarian, and Bob Bird, chair of the Alaskan Independence Party.
Defendants were the Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer, the Alaska Division of Elections, State Elections Director Gail Fenumiai and Alaskans for Better Elections, Inc., the group behind the ballot initiative.
The Alaska Supreme Court wrote: “As the New York Court of Appeals observed over eighty years ago in upholding changes made to New York City’s system of elections: ‘If the people . . . want to try the system, make the experiment, and have voted to do so, we as a court should be very slow in determining that the act is unconstitutional, until we can put our finger on the very provisions of the Constitution which prohibit it.’ We conclude that the challengers have not carried their burden to show that the Alaska Constitution prohibits the election system Alaska voters have chosen.”
One of the arguments opposing the new voting systems held that they allowed candidates to identify party affiliation without regard to whether the party had nominated or endorsed them. Critics also held that the top four primary has not been used elsewhere, and Alaska was being used as an experiment.
“That is a policy argument, not a legal one,” the Alaska Supreme Court opinion reads.
Political parties “do not have a right to control the state’s primary elections,” according to the decision, which states that “the U.S. Supreme Court has signaled that election laws cannot make political parties the sole gatekeepers of elected office.”
“If a political party would like to choose the candidate that best represents its platform by primary election, caucus, or straw poll, it is entirely free to do so,” the court opinion reads. “The party can then throw whatever support it can muster behind that candidate’s election bid. The parties’ nomination process stands apart from the primary election, which serves merely to winnow the field of candidates to a manageable number for the general election.”
The new voting systems place no burden on political parties’ ability to “choose a standard bearer,” according to the opinion.
Voters know that a party label does not confer party support, according to the Alaska Supreme Court.
“And parties can warn voters about Trojan horse candidates — those who might run under a party’s banner but do not share the party’s values,” the decision reads.
The “claim of associational harm presupposes that Alaskans will assume that a candidate’s statement of affiliation with a party means that the party endorses or approves of that candidate. But most people know that in politics, as in most areas of life, affection is not always a two-way street.”