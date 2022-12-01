Peter Maassen

Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Supreme Court Justice Peter Maassen.

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Justice Peter Maassen will lead the Alaska Supreme Court after his fellow jurists selected him to replace Daniel Winfree as the next chief justice, according to a Tuesday news release.

Maassen’s three-year term as chief justice begins Feb. 7, one day after Winfree leaves the bench. Winfree will reach the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.