Justice Peter Maassen will lead the Alaska Supreme Court after his fellow jurists selected him to replace Daniel Winfree as the next chief justice, according to a Tuesday news release.
Maassen’s three-year term as chief justice begins Feb. 7, one day after Winfree leaves the bench. Winfree will reach the mandatory judicial retirement age of 70.
“The Chief Justice serves as the administrative head of the judicial branch of government, presides over Supreme Court arguments and conferences, appoints presiding judges for Alaska’s four judicial districts, and serves as the chair of the Alaska Judicial Council,” the news release states.
A chief justice serves in the role for three years before another justice takes over. A justice can serve in the role more than once but not in consecutive terms.
Maassen’s succession as chief justice was suggested during a recent Supreme Court Live event at Lathrop High School’s Hering Auditorium in Fairbanks while Winfree was introducing his fellow justices for a question-and-answer segment with students after the court heard oral arguments.
“The guy next to me will be the next Supreme Court Chief Justice after I’m forced to retire in February,” Winfree said.
Maassen was appointed to the Alaska Supreme Court in 2012 by Sean Parnell. Born and raised in Michigan, Maassen earned his law degree from the University of Michigan Law School in 1980. He came to Alaska with his family the same year and spent most of his legal career as a private practice attorney in Anchorage.
Maassen, at the Hering Auditorium event, said in transition from a private attorney to Supreme Court justice he “saw a lot of value and comfort in focusing on what the right result in any case was, not just arguing from my client’s position.”
“Focusing on what was best for everyone was probably what ultimately persuaded me to apply for a Supreme Court justiceship,” Maassen said.
Winfree’s upcoming retirement marks the most recent departure from Alaska’s chief justices.
Former Chief Justice Craig Stowers, who died this year, retired in 2020; former Chief Justice Joel Bolger followed in retirement in 2021.
Likewise, Maassen will be required to retire from the bench when he turns 70 in January 2025.
Winfree’s departure creates an opening, something the Alaska Judicial Council will take up at a Dec. 5 public meeting when it talks about candidates. Five people have put their name into the hat, including Fairbanks lawyer Aimee Oravec, who serves as general counsel for Doyon Utilities, LLC.
