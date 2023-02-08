Then-Supreme Court Chief Justice Daniel Winfree told a joint session of the Alaska Legislature in his final State of the Judicial address on Feb. 1. that all engines are firing in the judicial branch.
Winfree retired on Monday as he reached the mandatory retirement age of 70.
In the address, Winfree first reported that the judicial branch has reached the same level of productivity and activity since before the Covid-19 pandemic.
“In 2022, we had 333,000 hearings and 16,000 criminal change of pleas, when a court is asked to accept a negotiated plea agreement,” Winfree said. “That means we are in full recovery,” he said.
One challenge the judicial branch is facing is the number of pending criminal cases. “The current backlog is a direct result of pandemic failure to resolve cases,” he said.
96% of criminal cases do not go to trial, Winfree explained. “Cases that should have been resolved without trial did not get resolved during the pandemic, reportedly because prosecutors, defenders and defendants needed real trial dates to prompt real action on their cases,” he said.
Agencies have also had ongoing difficult staffing problems, Winfree said. He gave thanks to the Legislature for their efforts to stabilize staffing and for adding a pay increase for state attorneys in the budget.
Winfree then spoke about new and expanded services provided by the judicial branch.
The Alaska Court System closed courthouses to the public on Friday afternoons in 2015 as a result of the budget crisis. This step resulted in fewer work hours and a salary decrease for many frontline workers, saving the state $2 million a year every year, he said. Winfree thanked the Legislature for their help reopening courthouses on Friday afternoons.
Next, Winfree spoke about the expansion of courtroom video technology following the Covid-19 pandemic. Remote hearings cut down on security and safety risks due to transporting Alaskans and will save funds within the Department of Public Safety.
Increased technology in courtrooms also means that the public has the opportunity to observe and participate in court proceedings, he said. “People will be able to see in real time what goes on in courtrooms,” Winfree said.
The Alaska Court System has created a new program for landlords and tenants regarding evictions to resolve housing disputes before entering the courts, he said.
Winfree concluded by addressing the Legislature regarding their different roles in democracy.
“Democracy remains alive and well in Alaska,” he said. “I believe that each of you has a sense of duty and acts in what you believe are Alaskans’ best interest.”
The courts do not reply on personal and public opinion like politicians do to create policy; judges “consider only the evidence, the relevant law, and we disregard everything else that could inappropriately influence the outcome,” he said.
“Democracy and the rule of law depend upon an independent judiciary to make these hard calls without favor or bias.”
He called upon the legislators to “make Alaska an even better place,” and bid farewell.
Jude Pate is filling the seat left vacant by Justice Peter Maassen, who is replacing Chief Justice Daniel Winfree as the next Chief Justice.
