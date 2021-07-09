The state of Alaska has filed a land-rights lawsuit against Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and other federal officials in a case about control of Alaska lands and access to natural resources.
Gov. Mike Dunleavy is accusing the Biden administration of keeping 28 million acres of Alaska lands “locked up as de facto parks.”
The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Alaska, contends that federal officials are violating the Alaska Statehood Act and other federal laws. In the July 7 filing, Alaska Attorney General Treg Taylor argued that the state of Alaska and its residents are not receiving the full benefit of lands Alaska is entitled to under the Statehood Act.
Taylor is asking the federal court to uphold a January 2021 action by the Trump administration that lifted federal restrictions on about 28 million acres, including the transfer of lands to the state or private ownership.
“The Biden administration, however, has refused to allow these [actions] to go into effect,” according to the lawsuit.
In April, the Biden administration postponed the former administration’s actions for at least two years, pending further environmental and other reviews. According to Dunleavy’s office, the Bureau of Land Management said it already did the analyses or they were unnecessary.
Dunleavy’s office stated that “the action by Secretary Haaland blocks State land selections and Alaska Native Vietnam Veteran allotments.”
The lawsuit seeks to overturn the suspension and allow the Trump-era actions to go into effect.
Dunleavy said in a prepared statement that Alaska is being kept from “exercising its Statehood right to claim valuable lands or assess the natural resources on these lands,” and that Alaska Native Vietnam War veterans are blocked from selecting land allotments.
In a prepared statement, Dunleavy said the suspension by the Biden administration is “more than just bureaucratic foot dragging.”
“This is another federal attempt to deny Alaska the full realization as a State promised under our Statehood Compact, and it should not stand,” he said in a prepared statement.
Corri Feige, commissioner of the Alaska Department of Natural Resources, said the Biden administration displays a “pattern of excessive administrative authority.”
He said that the administration is “defying settled law to advance the policy goals of anti-development activists and political donors in the Lower 48, rather than the everyday Alaskans that benefit from multiple use of public lands.”
In addition to Haaland, the court case names two other defendants in the Interior Department. They are Laura Daniel-Davis, principal deputy assistant secretary for Lands and Minerals Management; and Chad Padgett, Alaska state director. Both serve in the Bureau of Land Management.
Contact political reporter Linda F. Hersey at 459-7575 or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMpolitics.