Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be between 50 and 100 times more potent than morphine.

An extensive summer statewide drug enforcement campaign involved the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill Alaska’s entire population three times over, according to Alaska State Trooper Capt. Andy Gorn, who oversees the Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.

The Department Public Safety announced the results of its summer effort at a Tuesday news conference, detailing it had seized 4,800 grams of fentanyl.

