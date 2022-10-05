An extensive summer statewide drug enforcement campaign involved the seizure of enough fentanyl to kill Alaska’s entire population three times over, according to Alaska State Trooper Capt. Andy Gorn, who oversees the Department of Public Safety’s Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit.
The Department Public Safety announced the results of its summer effort at a Tuesday news conference, detailing it had seized 4,800 grams of fentanyl.
“That’s nearly 2.5 million fatal doses of fentanyl,” Gorn said. “I’m positive that because of our efforts this summer, we have absolutely saved Alaskan lives.”
Troopers also seized 22,441 grams of heroin, 22,865 grams of methamphetamine and 13,306 grams of cocaine. Overall, the task force seized double the amount of illegal drugs that it did last year.
Overall, 25 arrests were made related to drug seizures and “dozens of open and active investigations.”
The amount doesn’t include any marijuana seizures from illicit sources.
“This targeted effort was specific to fentanyl, but in focusing on those drugs, we intercepted many other drugs as well,” Gorn said. “These efforts resulted in some of the largest drug seizures in Alaska history.”
The statewide effort went from May 1 to Sept. 30.
Fentanyl, a synthetic opioid, has become a primary concern in Alaska, and the nation as a whole. Gorn said just two milligrams can kill a person.
“We most commonly see fentanyl in counterfeit pills or mixed with other drugs such as meth and heroin, so it comes in many different ways,” Gorn said. “Any counterfeit drug should be presumed to contain some amount of fentanyl in it and in that unknown quantity, it’s potentially a lethal dose.”
Drug overdose deaths rose by 73% in a one-year period, according to the Alaska Department of Public Health, going from 146 fatalities in 2020 to 253 deaths in 2021. The majority of those overdoses were driven by a mix of fentanyl and methamphetamine.
Gorn provided advice, including that Alaskans who need medicine should obtain it through a doctor’s prescription from an authorized pharmacist.
“We should not be getting it off the street … because the risk is simply not worth it,” Gorn said.
Public Safety Commissioner James Cockrell said the efforts were part of a detailed operation involving state, local and federal agencies to “address illegal fentanyl, heroin, meth and cocaine that kill many Alaskans.”
“As a department we are committed to intercepting as much drugs as we can,” Cockrell said. “We cannot afford to continue losing our young ones to drug overdoses.”
While the taskforce has focused on the entire state to stem the flow of drugs in Alaska, Gorn said DPS placed a focus on Anchorage, which has become a hub from the supply coming from Mexico.
“Anchorage is the hub, so we have focused on that area before it spoke out to other communities,” Gorn said.
However, Cockrell stressed it’s not just a law enforcement problem, but a task every Alaskan needs to help tackle.
“This is a social issue that has to be attacked by law enforcement and agencies like the Department of Health, but it has to be you and I working together to prevent this from happening,” Cockrell said. “We cannot arrest our way out of this issue because it’s much bigger than that.”
The Alaska State Troopers have around 30 people stationed across the state working as part of the state’s High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program, a partnership of local, state and federal agencies.
“Our investigators are working across the state to address the issue … to bring a stop to the peddling of drugs into our communities,” Gorn said. “Sooner or later those on our drug task force will catch up with the drug traffickers and hold them accountable.”
The Department of Public Safety’s summer efforts aren’t the only avenue the state pursued in combating drug use and overdoses. The Department of Public Health launched an intensive public awareness campaign at all levels, including in partnership with the Alaska Department of Education and Early Development.
Adam Crum, Alaska’s health commissioner, said his department has worked to ensure DPS received funding for providing life-saving medication such as naloxone. The state has so far distributed 32,000 naloxone kits, with three months left to distribute more. The state distributed 27,000 naloxone kits in 2021.
Crum said the Department of Health’s efforts with schools involve educating parents, teachers and students on the dangers of fentanyl, including “rainbow fentanyl,” or bright multi-colored variants of the dangerous drug.
“We are going to continue to push a lot of effort … but we still have a long way to go,” Crum said. “We are going to continue our extensive public education campaign and decrease the stigma and increase awareness of naloxone and other harm reduction methods.”
The Department of Heath also conducted several community cafe events to garner feedback and information to help revise its statewide substance use action plan.