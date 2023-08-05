The Alaska State Museum is issuing a call for entries for its upcoming solo artist exhibition series.
Five Alaska artists will be selected for the series, which runs fall of 2024 through spring of 2026. Applications are due by 9:59 p.m. Sept. 23. Selected artists will be announced after October.
Artists are strongly encouraged to develop new work for this opportunity (you may use existing work in your application). Applications will be reviewed by a committee of museum staff and artist professionals. Selections will be based primarily on the quality of the submitted work, on the artist’s record of professional activity (artist’s resume), and the exhibition proposal (letter of intent).