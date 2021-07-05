Sens. Dan Sullivan and Lisa Murkowski are co-sponsoring legislation to expand telehealth services in highly rural states with limited access to broadband, including Alaska.
With telehealth, patients in remote and rural areas do not need to travel long distances to see a doctor. Programs include video and audio-only telehealth in communities that lack broadband connections.
The Rural and Frontier Telehealth Expansion Act would increase funding for telehealth services covered by Medicaid. In addition to Alaska, targeted states include Nevada, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming. The six states are defined as “frontier states” because they have many small population centers that are more than a 60-minute drive from a general hospital.
“During the pandemic, the necessity of telehealth has been front and center, particularly in rural states like Alaska,” Sullivan said.
With the pandemic receding, Sullivan said he wants to permanently increase access to telehealth with a focus on “ulta-rural states” like Alaska and other states with limited broadband access.
The bill would expand connected health services in communities where health care is limited due to geography and small populations.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski described the legislation as a “valuable tool for Alaskans” that improves access and affordability. With telehealth, patients in remote and rural areas do not need to travel long distances to see a doctor.
“This bill takes steps to support Medicaid telehealth programs in rural states like Alaska and in states who lack adequate broadband availability,” Murkowski said.
Murkowski and Sullivan are among five original co-sponsors of the bill.
In 2020, Sullivan sponsored similar legislation to make it easier for mental health providers to use teleservices. U.S. Rep. Don Young carried companion legislation in the House.
“The coronavirus pandemic has highlighted the need and demand for reliable and accessible telehealth services,” said Sen. Jacky Rosen of Nevada, who introduced the Rural and Frontier Telehealth Expansion Act on June 23. Alaska's two senators signed on as co-sponsors.
“This bipartisan legislation would provide states with additional funding for telehealth services, incentivizing states to continue offering telehealth services under Medicaid,” Rosen said about the legislation, which has been referred to the Senate Finance Committee.
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services reports that 80 million people receive health coverage through Medicaid. In Alaska, more than 220,000 people are enrolled in Medicaid.
Telehealth visits expanded dramatically during the pandemic. An October 2020 report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed a 154% increase in telehealth visits during the last week of March 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.
Telehealth programs for patients without internet may include cell phone communications for tracking health measurements and sharing information with doctors. Patients can also use cell phones for video conferencing and text messaging with providers.
