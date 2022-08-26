Alaska's senators

News-Miner

U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan

 News-Miner

A new plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt will help as many as 43 million borrowers, according to the White House, but is drawing reproach from Alaska’s two senators who say it will raise inflation, increase the national debt by $300 billion and be a discourtesy to people who, as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan put it, “played by the rules, worked hard, saved up and paid off their debts.”

On Wednesday, the White House announced its plan to make good on a campaign promise and provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the U.S. Department of Education. Non-Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

Tags