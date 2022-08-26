A new plan to forgive a portion of student loan debt will help as many as 43 million borrowers, according to the White House, but is drawing reproach from Alaska’s two senators who say it will raise inflation, increase the national debt by $300 billion and be a discourtesy to people who, as Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan put it, “played by the rules, worked hard, saved up and paid off their debts.”
On Wednesday, the White House announced its plan to make good on a campaign promise and provide up to $20,000 in debt cancellation to Pell Grant recipients with loans held by the U.S. Department of Education. Non-Pell Grant recipients are eligible for up to $10,000 in debt cancellation.
Eligible borrowers should earn less than $125,000, or $250,000 for married couples. Applications to claim debt relief are expected to be ready by the end of the year.
The president also is taking steps to lower monthly student loan payments and to improve accountability of education programs by “publishing an annual watch list of the programs with the worst debt levels in the country,” reads a statement from the White House Briefing Room.
Nearly one-third of borrowers have debt but no degree, according to the U.S. Department of Education.
President Joe Biden is additionally pausing federal student loan repayments one final time through Dec. 31.
Student loan repayments have been on hold for more than two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It started under former President Donald Trump, a Republican, with Biden, a Democrat, extending the moratorium four times.
“The skyrocketing cumulative federal student loan debt — $1.6 trillion and rising for more than 45 million borrowers — is a significant burden on America’s middle class,” the White House statement reads. “Middle-class borrowers struggle with high monthly payments and ballooning balances that make it harder for them to build wealth, like buying homes, putting away money for retirement, and starting small businesses.”
Alaska’s two senators said higher education debt cancellation comes with a cost.
“Every American will be on the hook to pay,” U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, said in a prepared statement. “There is no such thing as cancelling student loans.”
Sullivan called the plan “legally dubious” and accused the president of political motivations.
“Last year, everybody from Nancy Pelosi to Joe Biden himself doubted the President had the legal authority to unilaterally cancel hundreds of billions of dollars of student debt,” Sullivan said in a prepared statement. “What’s changed? Not the law, which still makes this action illegal. Clearly, it’s Joe Biden’s dismal approval ratings which have been caused by actions just like what he did today — actions that lead to even higher inflation and will lead to an increase in the national debt for working Americans.”
Murkowski is “empathetic to the burden of high student debt” but believes “those who borrow money have a duty to repay it.”
“It seems to have escaped the President’s notice that this debt is owed to the American people who finance student loans through their taxes — many of whom have no student loans,” reads a statement by Murkowski. “Additionally, this loan forgiveness does not recognize the sacrifice of many Americans who scrimped and saved to pay off their student loans. Nor will it help those who take on new student loan debt tomorrow and in the years to come, or those whose federal student loans are not owned by the federal government.”
