USS John McCain

U.S. Navy photo/MC3 Paul Kelly

The Wall Street Journal reported that the USS John McCain, seen here, as well as the USS Benfold, USS Chung-Hoon and the USS John Finn were assigned to monitor Russian and Chinese ships near the Aleutian Islands over the weekend.

 U.S. Navy photo/MC3 Paul Kelly

A group of Chinese and Russian of ships detected sailing near the Aleutian Islands last week prompted the U.S. Navy to deploy a destroyer group to the region in response.

According to U.S. Northern Command and statements from Alaska’s U.S. senators, the flotilla of 11 foreign ships were spotted within the last few days. The exact location and time hasn’t been released due to it being declassified.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.