A group of Chinese and Russian of ships detected sailing near the Aleutian Islands last week prompted the U.S. Navy to deploy a destroyer group to the region in response.
According to U.S. Northern Command and statements from Alaska’s U.S. senators, the flotilla of 11 foreign ships were spotted within the last few days. The exact location and time hasn’t been released due to it being declassified.
The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that the USS John McCain, USS Benfold, USS Chung-Hoon and the USS John Finn were assigned to monitor the situation.
U.S. Defense Department officials confirmed to news outlets the foreign flotilla did not enter U.S. waters.
“Air and maritime assets under our commands conducted operations to assure the defense of the United States and Canada,” the U.S. Northern Command told the Wall Street Journal. “The patrol remained in international waters and was not considered a threat.”
Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan called the latest incident a serious concern regarding national security in a joint statement.
“This is a stark reminder of Alaska’s proximity to both China and Russia, as well as the essential role our state plays in our national defense and territorial sovereignty,” Murkowski said. “Incursions like this are why we are working so hard to secure funding and resources to expand our military’s capacity and capabilities in Alaska, and why our colleagues must join us in supporting those investments.”
Murkowski added both herself and Sullivan have been in close contact with the Alaska Command’s leadership and are being briefed on classified details.
Sullivan called the joint Russian-Chinese flotilla “yet another reminder that we have entered a new era of authoritarian aggression led by the dictators in Beijing and Moscow.”
He added the latest reports re-enforces his previous calls for needed a greater naval, Coast Guard and Marine Corps presence in Alaska, “more Arctic-capable vessels, and more infrastructure to host these assets, like the deep-water port of Nome.”
The incursion isn’t the first time Russian and Chinese ships have skirted close to U.S. waters. In September 2022, the Coast Guard cutter Kimball reported seeing a Chinese guided missile cruiser off Kiska Island and later spotted two more Chinese ships and four Russian naval vessels, including a destroyer.
The Coast Guard’s Alaska leadership said at the time the group of ships were operating within international rules and norms but stated it would be met with an equal presence.
“I strongly encouraged senior military leaders to be ready with a much more robust response should such another joint Chinese/Russian naval operation occur off our coast,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan on Saturday called the response to last week’s reports of a flotilla better than the “tepid” one in September.
“I was heartened to see that this latest incursion was met with four U.S. Navy destroyers, which sends a strong message to Xi Jinping and Putin that the United States will not hesitate to protect and defend our vital national interests in Alaska,” Sullivan said.
Both Alaska’s senators and policy experts have commented on rising tensions between the U.S., Russia and the People’s Republic of China, especially as a changing climate begins opening up more resources in the Arctic Circle.
The U.S. has over the past several years bolstered its own Arctic security footprint, in part with two new F-35 squadrons at Eielson Air Force Base and re-designating Alaska’s Army presence as the 11th Airborne Division with a renewed emphasis on arctic/sub-arctic and cold climate combat and operations training.
