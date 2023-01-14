Sen. Dan Sullivan

Sen. Dan Sullivan seeks a reasonable timeframe for issuing permits for the Ambler Road; permission to resume engineering reconnaissance and road design work; and permission to conduct science, such as geological drilling and core sampling.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is with a congressional delegation traveling in the Middle East this week to visit countries that were part of a peace agreement brokered by the Trump administration.

Details of the leaders’ travel arrangements were unavailable Friday due to security concerns, according to Mike Reynard, Sullivan’s communications director. The trip is currently underway, he said.

