U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is with a congressional delegation traveling in the Middle East this week to visit countries that were part of a peace agreement brokered by the Trump administration.
Details of the leaders’ travel arrangements were unavailable Friday due to security concerns, according to Mike Reynard, Sullivan’s communications director. The trip is currently underway, he said.
The senators are visiting the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco and Israel, according to a news release. The delegation involves both Republicans and Democrats, including Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nevada, Sen. James Lankford, R-Oklahoma, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, D-New York, Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colorado, Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, and Sen. Ted Budd, R-North Carolina.
They are visiting countries that are part of the Abraham Accords, described by the U.S. Department of State as an effort to “promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions and all humanity.”
Rosen and Lankford co-chair the Senate’s Abraham Accords Congressional Caucus, which was formed last year.
The accords, signed by Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco, are an attempt at improving diplomatic ties between Israel and the Arab states and are considered by some to be a historic breakthrough in the region.
“We must continue to build on the growing momentum toward peace in the Middle East that began a few short years ago with the signing of the historic Abraham Accords,” reads a statement from Sullivan, who belongs to the Senate Committee on Armed Services.
“I believe much of the progress that has been made is a result of countries in the region recognizing that the biggest threat to peace isn’t coming from each other, it is coming from Iran, which remains the world’s largest state sponsor of terrorism,” the statement reads. “I am looking forward to the opportunity my colleagues and I will have on this trip to continue the important progress that has been made in regards to this strategic realignment with Israel and some of our Arab allies in order to provide a safer and more prosperous future for all people in the Middle East, and to look for opportunities for other countries in the region to join the Abraham Accords.”
The trip comes as the U.S. Secretary of State and the U.S. National Security Advisor are expected to visit Israel this month.
The senators want to see how the Abraham Accords are working in the region and look for ways they can be “strengthened and expanded to bring in other countries,” a news release from Sullivan’s office reads.
