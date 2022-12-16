U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is holding up two defense department appointments pending demands of the Biden administration linked to the Ambler Road project north of Fairbanks.
Sullivan holds that 40 orders or actions by the federal government are hampering resource development in Alaska and as a result the economy here is “getting crushed.”
“The number one area where they take actions is my state,” Sullivan said Thursday during Senate floor proceedings.
He has put a hold on the appointments of an assistant secretary and a deputy under secretary in the U.S. Department of Defense until the Biden administration agrees to three things, he said.
They are a reasonable timeframe for issuing permits for the Ambler Road; permission to resume engineering reconnaissance and road design work; and permission to conduct science, such as geological drilling and core sampling.
The 211-mile road is proposed to be built to mine for copper, silver, gold, lead and zinc north of Fairbanks. The area could hold one of the biggest deposits of critical minerals in the country.
The state of Alaska wants to connect the Ambler Mining District in Northwest Alaska with the Dalton Highway and Fairbanks.
The Ambler Road would cut through traditional caribou habitats, several streams and rivers, and part of Gates of the Arctic National Park. It has drawn criticism from tribal and conservation groups.
In February, the White House filed a 24-page court document saying additional project review is needed, stemming from concerns by Alaska Native tribes that rely on subsistence hunting and fishing in the area.
The appointments of Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy and of Dr. Radha Plumb to be Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment are impacted by Sullivan’s hold, according to the senator’s press office.
“The ball is in the administration’s court,” Sullivan said during his floor speech.
He called on fellow senators to support, him saying that if another state were getting targeted, “I would help.”
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.