Sen. Dan Sullivan seeks a reasonable timeframe for issuing permits for the Ambler Road; permission to resume engineering reconnaissance and road design work; and permission to conduct science, such as geological drilling and core sampling.

U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, is holding up two defense department appointments pending demands of the Biden administration linked to the Ambler Road project north of Fairbanks.

Sullivan holds that 40 orders or actions by the federal government are hampering resource development in Alaska and as a result the economy here is “getting crushed.”

