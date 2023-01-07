The White House terminated a deal that U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, had negotiated with the defense department with respect to critical minerals in Alaska, according to a spokesman for the senator.
The foiled deal was first reported in the online publication Defense News.
Sullivan had agreed to lift a hold on a defense department appointee in exchange for undisclosed “commitments” in connection with critical minerals, according to the senator’s press office.
Sullivan is holding up two U.S. Department of Defense appointments: Dr. Laura Taylor-Kale, who was tapped to be Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Base Policy, and Dr. Radha Plumb, who is the White House choice for Deputy Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment.
In exchange for releasing those holds, the senator has asked the Biden administration for a reasonable timeframe for issuing permits for the Ambler Road project north of Fairbanks.
The road would cross over federal lands, including part of Gates of the Arctic National Park, and construction requires approval from the Bureau of Land Management, which is analyzing environmental concerns.
Under the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for Fiscal Year 2023, the federal government is planning to stockpile about a billion dollars worth of critical minerals. Where those stockpiles will be located has not been announced.
“Senator Sullivan negotiated in good faith with the Department of Defense to secure commitments related to critical minerals and industrial base issues within the purview of DOD’s mission in exchange for Senator Sullivan lifting his hold on Dr. Plumb,” reads a statement provided by Sullivan’s press office.
“The DOD tentatively agreed to some of these commitments and we were making constructive progress on resolving differences on others. Unfortunately, we were informed by senior DOD leadership that the White House would not sign off on these very straightforward and non-controversial DOD commitments related to critical minerals.
“It is increasingly clear that the White House’s highest priority is pleasing far-left radical environmental interest groups rather than bolstering our national defense. And it was quite frankly disappointing to see the DOD so easily acquiesce to those in the White House who hold such misguided views.”
Sullivan will continue blocking the appointments of Taylor-Kale and Plumb, Defense News reported.
Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.