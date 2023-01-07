Sen. Dan Sullivan

The White House terminated a deal that U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, had negotiated with the defense department with respect to critical minerals in Alaska, according to a spokesman for the senator.

The foiled deal was first reported in the online publication Defense News.

