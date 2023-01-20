Alaska could net more than $100 million over the next 40 years by selling carbon credits through preserving 109,000 acres of forested land near Fairbanks, according to a report recently presented to the state Senate.

“The Tanana Valley contains some of the largest contiguous tracts of state forest in Alaska,” reads the report titled “Carbon Offset Opportunity Evaluation,” commissioned by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.