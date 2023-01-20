Alaska could net more than $100 million over the next 40 years by selling carbon credits through preserving 109,000 acres of forested land near Fairbanks, according to a report recently presented to the state Senate.
“The Tanana Valley contains some of the largest contiguous tracts of state forest in Alaska,” reads the report titled “Carbon Offset Opportunity Evaluation,” commissioned by the Alaska Department of Natural Resources.
State forests in Alaska’s Interior offer more than one million acres that could eventually be set aside for carbon credits, according to the analysis by Anew Climate, LLC, an international firm which sells carbon emission reduction products to businesses.
State leaders are talking about selling carbon credits linked to state lands as a new source of revenue. Legislation is pending from the governor, who met with lawmakers on Wednesday to discuss his proposal. Members from Alaska’s Interior delegation are keeping an open mind.
“I am interested and curious to hear more about it,” Rep. Will Stapp, R-Fairbanks, said. “The devil is in the details.”
The analysis by Anew provides a few possible details. Carbon offsets linked to preserving the forest are “the most promising and easily-implementable opportunities” for selling carbon credits, the report reads. The consultants looked at forests in Alaska with “merchantability” and quantified how that would play out on the carbon markets.
Carbon capture through injecting it underground or farming seaweed presented “no immediate project opportunities,” according to the report.
Companies buy carbon credits so they can claim to reduce their carbon footprint without reducing emissions. They pay landowners to offset the pollution by planting trees, which draw carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, or pay to prevent deforestation for a period of time, such as 50 or 100 years.
Anew claims that global demand for carbon credits is expected to increase as much as 160-fold.
“Due in part to the lack of economy-wide carbon regulations in the U.S. (such as a carbon tax), many U.S.-based corporations have announced their own climate pledges such net-zero emissions by 2030 or 2050,” the consultant’s report reads. “As it is difficult — if not impossible — to operate many businesses with zero emissions, most of the companies with a net-zero goal will rely on offset credits to neutralize at least some of their operating emissions to achieve carbon neutrality.”
The report concluded that the 109,000 acres of forest near Fairbanks could be eligible for 830,000 carbon removal credits, valued at almost $24 million, through 2032. The state could command about $25 million per decade, until 2062, according to the report. The numbers were similar for forests near Wasilla and Haines.
Sens. Robert Myers, R-North Pole, and Scott Kawasaki, D-Fairbanks, see potential in carbon offsets.
“I’ve just got a few questions along the way,” Myers said.
One question is how preserving trees for carbon offsets would jibe with the state’s constitutional mandate to develop resources “to the maximum use and benefit of its people.”
Kawasaki said it’s a good idea with so much forest in Alaska.
“Alaska represents some 20% of forested land in the entire U.S. We should be part of the solution to climate change that disproportionately impacts us,” reads a text message from Kawasaki.
Senate leaders at a news conference on Tuesday said selling carbon credits sounds like an exciting opportunity.
“You’ve got to give the governor credit for finding another revenue source,” said Sen. Elvi Gray-Jackson, D-Anchorage.
The web site of Anew Climate, LLC lists offices in the U.S., Canada and Europe.