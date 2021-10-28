Much like Alaska’s overall crime rate, the number of hate crimes reported in the state decreased slightly during 2020, federal data show.
Nine hate crimes were reported in Alaska last year, two fewer than in 2019 — an 18.8% annual decrease, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report.
The 2020 report shows the majority of hate crimes in Alaska were race-related, making up five of the nine reported crimes. According to the report, 22% of the crimes were anti-black or African American, 11% were anti-American Indian or Alaska Native and 11% were anti-multiple races. Gender-based discrimination was the second highest category, making up two of state’s reported hate crimes.
The FBI defines a hate crime as a criminal offense against a person or property motivated in whole or in part by an offender’s bias against race, religion, disability, sexual orientation, ethnicity, gender or gender identity. The FBI is the lead investigative agency for criminal violations of federal civil rights statutes, which includes hate crimes.
The Uniform Crime Report, submitted by 32 law enforcement agencies across the state, provides information about the offenses, victims, offenders and locations of hate crimes. In 2020, five hate crimes were reported in Anchorage, two hate crimes were reported in Juneau and two hate crimes were reported in Fairbanks and North Pole, according to the report.
Earlier this month, the FBI launched a hate crime reporting campaign in an effort to drive education and increase reporting to law enforcement. The Alaska efforts tie with a national FBI awareness campaign, “Protecting Our Communities Together: Report Hate Crimes” and include various digital, print and radio advertisements across the state.
“Hate crimes have been elevated to the FBI as a major threat priority,” explained Anchorage FBI Public Affairs Officer Chloe Martin. “The reason for this is because of the devastating impact these crimes have on families and communities.”
Across the country, law enforcement agencies reported 8,052 hate crimes involving 11,126 victims in 2020, a 13% increase from 2019, according to the report.
“Preventing and responding to hate crimes and hate incidents is one of the Justice Department’s highest priorities. The FBI Hate Crime Statistics for 2020 demonstrates the urgent need for a comprehensive response,” Attorney General Merrick B. Garland said in a statement.
Individuals who have information about or believe they are a victim of a federal hate crime should contact the FBI by phone at 1-800-CALL-FBI. Online tips can be submitted to the agency at tips.fbi.gov.