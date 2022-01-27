Births decreased and deaths increased in Alaska in 2020, according to an annual vital statistics report released by the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services this week. Covid-19 was the fourth highest cause of death and was involved in approximately 5% of deaths among Alaskans.
The document, compiled by the Division of Public Health, includes trends in births, deaths, adoptions, marriages and divorces in Alaska. More than providing an overview of what occurred in the state over the past year, the data are useful for policymakers, governmental agencies, researchers and healthcare providers, according to a statement from the Division of Public Health.
The big takeaways were that, with Alaska’s population already slightly lower, births were down and deaths were up in the state. The Alaska population was estimated at 728,903 in 2020, which is lower than 731,007 people in 2019.
Births
There were 9,474 babies born in Alaska in 2020, which is about 350 fewer than 2019, when 9,830 babies were born. The most popular names were Charlotte for girls and a tie between Liam and Oliver for boys.
The 2020 birth rate is at 65.6 births per 100,000 people, slightly lower than 67.7 in 2019. Both infant and fetal deaths decreased in 2020, with the leading cause of postnatal death being sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS.
Deaths
A total of 5,183 Alaskans died in 2020, an increase of nearly 600 deaths from the 4,621 reported in 2019. The death rate increased from 714.9 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019 to 785.3 per 100,000 Alaskans in 2020.
Covid-19 was the fourth leading cause of death in 2020, causing 231 deaths. This places the virus behind cancer, heart disease and accidental deaths. However, Covid was a contributing cause in an additional 34 deaths. Including these, the virus was involved in 5.1% of total deaths.
Cancer accounted for 1,043 deaths in 2020. Cancer rates decreased slightly, while accidental deaths increased. The most common cause of accidental deaths is poisoning and exposure to noxious substances.
There was little change in the median age of death for both men and women. The median age of death for men increased slightly in 2020, from 67 to 68. For women, the median age decreased from 73 years old in 2019 to 72 years in 2020.
Marriages and separations
The number of both marriages and separations in 2020 was down compared to the year prior. In 2020, 4,169 couples got married and 2,395 pairs separated, compared to 4,765 marriages and 2,665 separations in 2019. The marriage rate dropped from 6.5 to 5.7 between 2019 and 2020, and the separation rate decreased from 3.6 to 3.3.
DHSS spokesperson Clinton Bennett explained that the 2021 report — in which Covid will likely be a much larger factor in deaths — is not out yet because it relies on census data that has not been released. The goal is for finalized data from 2021 to be published later this year, according to Bennett.