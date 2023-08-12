Skagway's ore transfer dock

Photo by James Brooks

The ore loading machinery at Skagway’s ore transfer dock is seen on June 25 in Skagway.

 Photo by James Brooks

The bankruptcy of Yukon’s Minto Metals Corp. spilled across the Alaska border last week as Alaska’s state-owned investment bank filed suit against the defunct mining company, joining a long list of creditors seeking repayment.

In a lawsuit filed July 31 in Anchorage District Court, the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority claims Minto Metals failed to pay user fees for AIDEA’s Skagway ore terminal, used to ship mining concentrates out of the Yukon.

Alaska Beacon is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Alaska Beacon maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Andrew Kitchenman for questions: info@alaskabeacon.com. Follow Alaska Beacon on Facebook and Twitter.