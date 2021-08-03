Alaska’s information technology department is in the final stages of consolidating and standardizing services, a process that has taken several years to complete.
The state of Alaska continues to have a shortage of IT professionals to fill jobs and is actively recruiting for a cybersecurity chief, after the top officer resigned as the state dealt with breaches by outside hackers of the court system, health programs and social services.
“We are currently evaluating several highly qualified applicants” for the top cybersecurity job, Chief Information Officer Bill Smith said Monday in a phone interview with the News-Miner.
Smith noted that delays due to the coronavirus in 2020 paused work to consolidate and standardize IT services across state departments. The work is now projected to be completed in 2022.
The goal is to “provide better economies of scale and deliver enterprise-wide services more effectively,” he said.
Recruiting and hiring qualified engineers and technicians to manage IT services remains a continual effort, Smith said. Vacancies in information technology were identified in an assessment of state IT services two years ago.
IT skills are in high demand at state agencies and in the private sector across the U.S., which has led to a nationwide shortage of workers.
“Recruiting technical talent is a challenge,” Smith said, adding that “the IT environment of the state is complex and always evolving, providing exciting opportunities for skilled professionals.”
In June, Alaska lost its top cybersecurity officer. Mark Breunig, chief information security officer, resigned for a role with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The state has been actively recruiting for a new cybersecurity chief. The position pays $135,000 a year.
Breunig’s departure for the Homeland Security post is unrelated to the cybersecurity breaches of state agencies and the state’s response, officials have said.
Back-to-back cyberattacks
In April and May, the state of Alaska was the target of back-to-back cybersecurity attacks to online services that involved the Alaska Court System and later the Department of Health and Social Services. The state has yet to fully recover.
Officials have said they have no evidence to suggest that the hacks of DHSS and the court system are related. Both cyberattacks are still under investigation. “Those types of investigations often take quite a while,” Smith said.
“We really need to be careful because of the ongoing investigation about not disclosing much to potential adversaries,” he added.
Online services for the court system were taken down to stop the cyberattack, and have since been restored.
The website for DHSS continues to be offline, with several critical programs impacted by the disruption. Vital records searches continue to be done manually since the hack was detected in May.
California-based cybersecurity firm Mandiant is assisting the state’s IT department with the response to the DHSS hack. The state signed a $459,500 purchase order with FireEye, which owns Mandiant, for cybersecurity incident response services.
A statement of work listed digital forensics, log analysis and malware analysis support. Mandiant also is involved in remediation assistance.
The company is providing status reports and project management-related activities, according to the statement of work. Mandiant will conduct a vulnerability scan of internal online systems.
Smith said the state of Alaska continuously works to fortify online systems against cyberattacks.
“Current and potential threats are considered in the strategic planning process and incorporated into continuous security improvements,” he said.
The state security office within the Office of Information Technology maintains a cybersecurity program, Smith said. Standards align with industry best practices and meet regulatory requirements, he said.
