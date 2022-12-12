Gail Fenumiai

Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon

Alaska Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai looks at a screen showing a ballot for adjudication during the House District 15 recount on Dec. 8 in Juneau. Fenumiai’s last day of work before retiring is Dec. 9.

 Photo by Lisa Phu/Alaska Beacon

On her last day as director of the Alaska Division of Elections on Friday, Gail Fenumiai walked into her office in downtown Juneau and found about a hundred balloons everywhere — covering the floor, all the surfaces and chairs. Her whiteboard said, “It’s the final countdown” with the no. 1 underneath.

“I’m feeling a sense of relief that the 2022 elections are pretty much closed out, and feel proud of the staff here and feel like we did good,” Fenumiai said about her last day of work.

