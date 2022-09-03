Lucinda Mahoney, Alaska’s revenue commissioner, announced she plans to retire Sept. 9 after more than two-and-half years heading the state’s department of revenue.
In her resignation letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Mahoney wrote “it has been my pleasure to serve both you and the people of Alaska.”
“It is now time for me to re-focus my energy on my health and my family,” Mahoney wrote.
Mahoney’s announcement marks the fourth departure of a department head from Dunleavy’s administration this year.
His education and natural resources commissioners both resigned, citing personal reasons, while former corrections commissioner Nancy Dahlstrom left to run for lieutenant governor on the Dunleavy ticket.
Mahoney replaced Dunleavy’s previous revenue commissioner appointee Bruce Tangeman in February 2020, a month before the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. She was previously Anchorage’s chief financial officer.
Dunleavy, in a prepared statement Thursday, credited Mahoney with steering Alaska’s revenue department during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“I want to acknowledge and celebrate Commissioner Mahoney’s many contributions to the people of Alaska,” Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “Under her leadership, the state’s credit rating and overall fiscal health significantly improved.”
As commissioner, she had a set on the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation board and served on it during a time when it saw its best performance but also its first negative return year in a decade.
Dunleavy noted under Mahoney’s leadership “oil tax credits have been paid off, the state’s public employee pension obligation has been significantly reduced, and school bond debt reimbursement is reinstated.”
Mahoney said the transition occurred just before state employees had to transition to remote work. Despite the challenges, she said she admired her staff and was “proud of the work the DOR team has accomplished during these unique and volatile times.”
“Despite the volatility, the overall fiscal condition of the state has improved over the past few years due to the strong leaders within the Department.”
An acting revenue commissioner will be named in the near future, Dunleavy said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.