Lucinda Mahoney. Department of Revenue Photo

Lucinda Mahoney, Alaska’s revenue commissioner, announced she plans to retire Sept. 9 after more than two-and-half years heading the state’s department of revenue.

In her resignation letter to Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Mahoney wrote “it has been my pleasure to serve both you and the people of Alaska.”

