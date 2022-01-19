Covid-19 cases continue to soar in Alaska due to the Omicron variant, which accounts for more than 90% of the state’s new cases. The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services on Wednesday reported 10,202 cases since Friday. DHSS did not update its Covid dashboard on Monday due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Cases
For the past two weeks, there have been between 1,000 and 2,000 new cases reported daily in Alaska. Of the cases over the past five days, 9,962 were in Alaska residents and 240 were in nonresidents who tested positive in the state. There were 826 new cases in Fairbanks.
According to the DHSS data dashboard, there were 2,354 new resident cases Friday; 1,759 cases Saturday; 1,158 on Sunday; 1,077 Monday; and 1,913 new cases on Tuesday.
The Fairbanks North Star Borough on Friday reported 223 cases: 96 cases Saturday, 134 on Sunday, 81 on Monday and 270 on Tuesday.
The number of cases in Alaska this past week increased by 38% from the week prior. About 91% of cases in Alaska are Omicron. The entire state is now once again on high alert for virus transmission.
Deaths
The state on Wednesday reported 63 deaths of Alaskan residents due to Covid, and one death of a non-resident in Alaska. Three Fairbanks residents and one North Pole resident were among the deaths.
Just one of these deaths was recent, the majority are from the past few months and are just now being reported as DHSS works through a death certificate review.
Hospitalizations
While cases are at an all-time high, hospitalizations — although up from a few weeks ago — are still much lower than the record set last fall.
Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink explained that, with Omicron, hospitalizations are becoming “disconnected” from cases. Hospitalizations are rising, but not at the same rate that cases are increasing. This is because although Omicron appears to be more contagious than other variants it has so far not proven to be as severe.
The state reported 36 recent hospitalizations due to the virus. As of Wednesday, 116 patients are hospitalized with Covid in Alaska, putting the hospitalization rate at 9.8%. Five of these patients are on ventilators. There are currently 38 available beds in the Intensive Care Unit; 92 of the 130 beds are occupied.
In Interior Alaska, five patients are hospitalized with Covid, which equates to 6.7% of all patients.
Vaccinations
Vaccines have proven less effective in protecting against Omicron than against Delta, but are still crucial in preventing both infection and serious illness, according to Zink.
Nearly 70% of Alaskans (68.6%) have received one dose of the vaccine, 61.3% are considered fully vaccinated, and 24.3% have gotten booster shots.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 65% of residents have received one dose, 58% have received two, and 19% are boosted.
Alaska once led the nation in vaccination rate, but has now fallen slightly below the U.S. average, Zink said.
Testing
Americans can now order free Covid home tests through a federal initiative that launched on Wednesday to address the nationwide shortage of tests. Every home in the United States is eligible to receive four tests, which can be ordered through www.covidtests.gov.