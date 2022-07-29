Alaska reported its first case of monkeypox on Friday. The virus, which is in the same family as smallpox, has been detected in nearly every state in the United States.
The case was in an Anchorage resident who had not recently left the state but was a close contact of someone who did travel outside of Alaska. The person did not need to be hospitalized and is quarantining at home, according to a joint statement from the Alaska Department of Health and the Anchorage Health Department.
The Alaska Section of Epidemiology is working to identify people who were possibly exposed to the virus. Close contacts will be offered the vaccine.
“People with close contact exposure to monkeypox are generally advised to reach out to their clinician or public health center for evaluation,” reads the statement.
Testing and limited vaccines for monkeypox are available in Alaska. People who have been in close contact with someone known to have the virus are prioritized for the vaccine, which is not recommended for the general public.
Monkeypox does not spread easily; the virus typically transmits through direct contact with bodily fluids or monkeypox sores or contact with infected bedding or clothing. It can also spread through prolonged face-to-face contact.
Despite the first case in Alaska, “the risk of monkeypox infection remains low for the general population,” state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLauglin said. However, McLaughlin added, “it is important for people who might be at increased risk for exposure to be aware of how to prevent transmission and what signs and symptoms to look for.”
Most people who have monkeypox will develop a rash, which can look like blisters and may be painful and itchy. Additionally, many infected people have flu-like symptoms, such as a headache, fever, chills and exhaustion, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Symptoms typically develop within one to two weeks of exposure and generally last for two to four weeks, according to a statement from the Department of Health.
In their joint statement, the Departments encourage Alaskans to avoid people diagnosed with the virus or who have monkeypox symptoms, such as the rash.
The first case of monkeypox was detected in the U.S. on May 17. Since then, monkeypox has been now detected in 47 states as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
Contact reporter Maisie Thomas at 907-459-7544 or mthomas@newsminer.com.