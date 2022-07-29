Monkeypox vaccine

A health care worker prepares to administer a vaccine to a person for the prevention of monkeypox at the Pride Center on July 12, 2022, in Wilton Manors, Florida. 

 Joe Raedle//TNS

Alaska reported its first case of monkeypox on Friday. The virus, which is in the same family as smallpox, has been detected in nearly every state in the United States.

The case was in an Anchorage resident who had not recently left the state but was a close contact of someone who did travel outside of Alaska. The person did not need to be hospitalized and is quarantining at home, according to a joint statement from the Alaska Department of Health and the Anchorage Health Department.

