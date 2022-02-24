The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reported 1,773 Covid-19 cases over the past five days, as the surge related to the highly contagious Omicron variant continues to wane.
There were 1,749 cases among residents and 24 were nonresidents who tested positive while in Alaska. In Fairbanks, there were 73 new resident cases and one nonresident case.
Over the last week, cases declined by 36% compared to the week prior, a drop state epidemiologist Dr. Joe McLaughlin referred to as a “steep downward trajectory.”
Alaska’s case rate of 394 cases per 100,000 people, is now ninth in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although the vast majority of Alaska remains on high alert for virus transmission, one area is at moderate alert and two regions have dropped to low alert. The lowest transmission rates are in the Denali Borough and the Wrangell Census area.
The state reported 22 deaths on Wednesday, but it is unclear how many are recent. Two deaths occurred among Fairbanks residents, both older men. One resident was in his 60s and another in his 70s.
There are currently 94 patients hospitalized with Covid, which is down slightly from 95 hospitalizations last week. The hospitalization rate is 7.1%.
Vaccines
According to DHSS statistics, 70.9% of Alaskans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 63.7% have completed their primary series. Additionally, 26% of eligible residents have received booster shots. In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, 50% of residents are fully vaccinated.
In a regularly scheduled call on Wednesday, Dr. Lisa Rabinowitz outlined a few changes to vaccine series timing.
People ages 12 through 64 — and particularly males ages 12 to 39–who are not moderately or severely immunocompromised may benefit from waiting longer between their first and second doses of Pfizer or Moderna. Rather than the standard wait time of three weeks between Pfizer shots or four weeks between Moderna shots, these people should wait eight weeks, Rabinowitz said.
There are a few reasons behind change, the first being that vaccines might be more effective if there is more time between doses.“Data show that a longer interval between the first and second doses may give the body a chance to build a stronger immune response,” Rabinowitz said.
Secondly, waiting a few more weeks could minimize the risk of adverse side effects, including myocarditis and pericarditis. These conditions, while rare, are most common in men between the ages of 12 and 39 years old.
The second change is an additional shot is recommended for some adults who received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. Moderately or severely immunocompromised adults (ages 18 and older) who got the Johnson and Johnson vaccine should receive an additional dose at least 28 days after the first shot, and then a booster at least two months after the second dose.