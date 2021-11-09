Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations continued to decline in Alaska over the weekend, and the majority of deaths reported Monday were the result of a processing backlog.
Alaska reported 1,086 cases and 53 deaths over the weekend. While at first an alarmingly high number, few of these deaths are recent; over half occurred in September and are just now being reported. Hospitalizations continue their downward trend. As of Monday, 128 people are hospitalized with the virus statewide.
Cases
On Friday, Alaska reported 870 new cases, followed by 445 on Saturday and 641 on Sunday, according to the Alaska Department of Health and Social Services. Another 301 cases were reported on Monday.
In the Fairbanks North Star Borough, there were 38 cases on Friday, 52 on Saturday and 31 on Sunday.
After weeks of a high plateau, cases have been decreasing over the past few weeks, and, according to a DHSS report, declined by another 11.8% for the week of Oct. 24th to 30th. “This indicates a downward trajectory,” the report reads.
However, the DHSS summary continues, “The course of the Covid-19 pandemic is difficult to predict and the pattern of declining cases may not be sustained in future weeks.”
Despite the recent drop in cases and hospitalizations, Alaska continues to have the highest case rate in the nation.
Deaths
While the weekend death total is higher than it has been in weeks, the vast majority of deaths are not recent. There was one death in Alaska on Friday and one more included in the Monday total. Fairbanks Memorial Hospital reported the death of a 62 year old patient on Saturday.
Of the 53 deaths, 30 were from September (the deadliest month of the pandemic in Alaska), one from July, and nine in both August and October. Six of the deaths reported Monday were among Fairbanks residents, and one was of a resident of North Pole. Three of the deaths were of nonresidents who succumbed to the virus while in Alaska.
The large number of deaths reported on Monday is attributed to a backlog of cases, which the state continues to work though.
Hospitalizations
Cases have been declining for weeks, and hospitalizations are now beginning to follow. Nineteen new hospitalizations were reported on Monday, bringing the total to 128 Covid patients. Eighteen of these people are on ventilators.
The number of hospitalizations is much lower than both last week and the week prior, when 236 patients — a record number — were hospitalized with the virus. Covid patients currently account for 13.6% of total hospitalizations statewide, down from about 20% last week.
The hospitalization rate declined significantly over the weekend at FMH as well. On Monday, there were six Covid patients at FMH. Covid patients account for only 10% of inpatients, which is a 10% decrease from Friday and a 20% decline from about two weeks ago.
Foundation Health Partners spokesperson Kelly Atlee noted that Saturday was the first day in the recent past that there were no Covid patients in the FMH Intensive Care Unit.
The best way to lower both hospitalization and death rates is to get vaccinated, according to health officials.
According to a monthly report compiled by DHSS, 126 people were hospitalized at FMH in October. Of these, 97 (76.9%) were unvaccinated, and 29 (23%) were vaccinated. There were 23 Covid deaths at FMH last month, 17 of which were among unvaccinated patients and seven were of vaccinated people.
Vaccination rate
Currently, 59% of Alaskans five and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 54% are fully vaccinated. The vaccination rate in the Fairbanks North Star Borough is slightly lower, at 47%.
Last week, the Pfizer vaccine was approved for children ages five to 11 and the effort to vaccinate this age group is ongoing. The hope is that vaccinating more of the population will speed up the declining case numbers, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Anne Zink said.