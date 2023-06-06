Hilcorp Alaska was hit with a $267,500 fine by the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission for unauthorized equipment changes at Milne Point Unit 1-27, one of its North Slope oil fields.
The regulatory agency filed the order and corresponding fine on May 3, citing that Hilcorp failed to notify the commission that it was substituting a jet pump in place of an authorized submersible pump artificial lift.
The equipment changes occurred in April 2021, according to the order.
“Hilcorp’s lack of good faith in its attempts to comply with the approved PTD, awareness that the well completion was different than required without making any attempt to address the discrepancy with AOGCC, the potential seriousness of the violation, benefits derived from the violation, track record of regulatory non-compliance and need to deter similar behavior in future operations are the factors which most heavily influenced AOGCC’s decision and the penalty being assessed,” the commission order states.
Hilcorp has more than 60 enforcement actions on the books issued by the commission, several of which “were issued for making changes to approved permits without prior approval.”
The order noted that Hilcorp’s history of repeated violations “call into question the seriousness and effectiveness of Hilcorp’s efforts to improve its regulatory compliance.”
One of those past issues occurred in September 2015 at Milne Point after three workers nearly died from nitrogen exposure. Hilcorp had decided to pump nitrogen for a well clean-out instead of the seawater the company said it would use. The gas leaked into a trailer three contractors were occupying, rendering them unconscious.
Hilcorp was fined $200,000 over the incident. Other enforcement actions and fines against the company include a $25,000 fine for the December 2018 accidental death of a North Slope worker due to a fallen pipe and a $180,580 penalty issued by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2022 over Clean Air Act violations at 35 of its Prudhoe Bay, Milne Point, and Kenai Peninsula facilities.
Hilcorp purchased British Petroleum’s North Slope oil field assets in 2020 for $5.6 billion, with the goal to stabilize production.
In a statement, the company said it began an investigation after it learned of the pump substitution and started revising its procedures.
“An important part of Hilcorp’s culture is to get better every day, and we look forward to continuing to work closely with AOGCC to ensure compliant, safe and responsible operations,” the company stated.
In its order, the commission said that Hilcorp requested neither an informal review or public hearing. Instead the oil company sent a check for the proposed fined on May 17 and provided four actions to prevent further occurrences, including updated training and reviewing the violation notice conditions with its engineers and regulatory technicians.
The commission found the actions “lack detail and appear to be narrowly focused to operations and regulatory personnel in Hilcorp Alaska and ignore the potential for similar events to occur at Hilcorp North Slope LLC operations.”
It added in its order that the actions fail to “identify management oversight shortcoming in assuring compliance with permit specifics” and “fail to provide a corporate structure to avoid a similar repeat violation.”
