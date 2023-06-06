Hilcorp

Hilcorp’s Seaview drill site in Anchor Point. 

 Photo courtesy of Willy Dunne/AED

Hilcorp Alaska was hit with a $267,500 fine by the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission for unauthorized equipment changes at Milne Point Unit 1-27, one of its North Slope oil fields.

The regulatory agency filed the order and corresponding fine on May 3, citing that Hilcorp failed to notify the commission that it was substituting a jet pump in place of an authorized submersible pump artificial lift.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.