Alaska reported its largest total revenue in the state’s history for fiscal 2021.
At roughly $30 billion, the dollars flowed from the federal stimulus, oil royalties and a higher return on investments from the state’s sovereign wealth fund.
“For FY 2021, the nearly $30 billion of total revenue was indeed the largest total revenue received in a single year in the state’s history,” Alaska chief economist Dan Stickel told the News-Miner. “Investment revenue and federal revenue were the largest components of total revenue followed by petroleum and then finally non-petroleum.”
The Resource Development Council for Alaska maintains a cautionary outlook for the state economy since the Covid-19 pandemic kept consumers at home and idled many businesses.
“Overall trends indicate slow, steady progress after many industries were hammered by pandemic-related challenges,” said Kari Nore, project manager for the council, a trade association of Alaska’s major industries.
“However, the oil industry, specifically, is far from recovering despite improved oil prices. Just last week, state economist Neal Fried told our membership [that the] oil and timber industries have realized ‘no recovery’ in terms of employment numbers,” Nore said.
Oil and gas companies supply a quarter of Alaska jobs, directly and indirectly, the council reports.
It is essential for Alaska to maintain a stable fiscal climate, Nore added, for the economy to fully recover and for the state’s “largest industries to remain confident about investing more in Alaska.”
“Competition for capital is fierce worldwide, and Alaska must compete for limited investment dollars,” Nore said.
In energy-dependent Alaska, fluctuating oil prices impact state revenues. Oil and gas revenues account for up to 80% of the state’s unrestricted general fund revenues outside of the Permanent Fund transfer.
Tax revenues increase in most every state
Fiscal 2021 ended June 30, with Alaska collecting $4.7 billion in taxes and other revenues. The amount is projected to jump to $6 billion of unrestricted revenue in fiscal 2022, which will start July 1.
“This figure includes a variety of taxes as well as royalties and other revenue sources. In particular, the $6 billion includes the percent of market value (POMV) transfer from the Permanent Fund to the general fund,” Stickel said.
Tax revenues have increased in most every state, according to the Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center in Washington, D.C.
Annual tax revenues in Alaska were $1.12 billion in fiscal 2020, with oil and gas payments (production tax and surcharges, property tax, and corporate income tax) representing 60% of total tax revenues collected, according to the Alaska tax Division’s annual report.
Oil and gas production taxes collected topped $497 million, down from fiscal 2019. The decrease was a result of lower global oil demand during the pandemic, economists say.
Alaska is among just a few states without a statewide sales tax or personal income tax, which was repealed in the 1980s after revenue started flowing from the oil pipeline system. Alaska levies a 35% tax rate on oil and gas produced.
But oil and gas production tax revenues collected in fiscal 2020 were the lowest since at least fiscal 2017.
The 2020 pandemic hit prices, demand, supply and other areas of the oil and gas industry, leading to price volatility and lower production in Alaska. The number of tax returns filed by oil and gas producers also dropped.
Mining was another area where collections dropped in fiscal 2020 from the previous year. Taxes primarily are collected from businesses that conduct coal and hard rock mining.
Marijuana tax revenues continued to post growth through the economic downturn. Total tax collections in fiscal 2020 were $5 million higher than fiscal 2019.
In fiscal 2019, $1.75 million was collected from the nascent marijuana industry in Alaska, which had only recently legalized cannabis. The number of marijuana excise taxpayers grew from 40 in fiscal 2017 to 209 in fiscal 2020.