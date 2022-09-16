Rail Strike

If a strike involving engineers and conductors in the Lower 48 occurs, Alaska may see supply chain impacts. Photo by Benjamin Wagner/Unsplash

Alaska Railroad Corp. officials are keeping an eye on railroad industry labor negotiations in the Lower 48.

A strike scheduled to begin today involving more than 100,000 engineers and conductors was averted with a tentative deal, but the labor unions still need to ratify the agreement. If they don’t and a strike commences, Alaska would likely see supply chain impacts, according to Christy Terry, director of external affairs for the Alaska Railroad Corp.

