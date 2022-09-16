Alaska Railroad Corp. officials are keeping an eye on railroad industry labor negotiations in the Lower 48.
A strike scheduled to begin today involving more than 100,000 engineers and conductors was averted with a tentative deal, but the labor unions still need to ratify the agreement. If they don’t and a strike commences, Alaska would likely see supply chain impacts, according to Christy Terry, director of external affairs for the Alaska Railroad Corp.
A strike in the Lower 48 won’t impact railroad operations here, Terry said.
“Our passenger service is not going to be affected,” she said.
The Alaska Railroad is worried about its Alaska Rail-Marine Service. They carry freight from Seattle by barge to Anchorage, Whittier and Seward, specializing in items such as lumber, heavy machinery, rebar, pipe and hazardous material, departing weekly.
A disruption of railroad operations in the Lower 48 would impact this service, Terry said.
The Alaska Railroad has employees represented by five different unions, which are different than the unions that threatened to strike, the Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. The railroads embroiled in the labor conflict include Union Pacific, BNSF Railway, CSX Corp., Norfolk Southern and Kansas City Southern.
Terry described the Alaska Railroad’s current relations with its unions as typical. Of the five, the railroad has successfully negotiated agreements with two of them this year, she said.
“We are currently in bargaining with a third union whose contract is expired but all other represented employees are under current agreements,” Terry wrote in an email.
