Fairbanksans showed up in force for the Alaska Railroad Centennial kickoff celebration at a special First Friday event at the Fairbanks Railroad Depot.

A steady stream of visitors stood in line to get artists’ signatures on this year’s special edition Alaska Railroad prints. Both artists — Noah Nolywaika of Nenana and William “Art” Chase of North Pole — were there to greet visitors and sign their names.

Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.