Fairbanksans showed up in force for the Alaska Railroad Centennial kickoff celebration at a special First Friday event at the Fairbanks Railroad Depot.
A steady stream of visitors stood in line to get artists’ signatures on this year’s special edition Alaska Railroad prints. Both artists — Noah Nolywaika of Nenana and William “Art” Chase of North Pole — were there to greet visitors and sign their names.
It wasn’t long until prints were sold out. Just an hour into the event, the special centennial print by Nolywaika sold out.
Only six of Chase’s prints remained mid-way through the evening, and those were expected to sell out before the night ended.
According to John Simmons, who spearheaded the event for the Alaska Railroad, that has never happened before.
The two art prints celebrate this year’s Alaska Railroad centennial. Both pieces were commissioned by the Alaska Railroad.
William “Art” Chase’s original oil painting is entitled “Alaska Railroad: 100 Years Strong.” It depicts a lineup of nine influential locomotives that showcase the railroad’s transportation development over the decades.
Noah Nolywaika’s original charcoal pencil drawing, “Nenana: Where River Meets Rail and Past Meets Future,” depicts Nenana’s historic railroad depot. In the background, President Warren Harding drives a golden spike to complete the railroad on July 15, 1923.
Nolywaika said this piece was new for him.
“I’d never done artwork like that,” he said. “It was a lot of trial and error.”
He likes that the piece tells a story — in this case, an important historical story.
“That’s what I like to do,” he said. “Tell stories.”
He was “pretty surprised” and very happy when the railroad chose him to create a special centennial art print. He is 22 years old but has been drawing his entire life. The fact that Nenana is his hometown makes the commission special, he said.
“I really love capturing that history,” he said.
Chase came up with the idea for his locomotive artwork many years ago and said he knew it would be perfect for the centennial.
For 40 years, his passion has been steam locomotives. He has rebuilt and operated several steam locomotives around the country, including Alaska. He was also a founding member of the Friends of the Tanana Valley Railroad. He helped rebuild Tanana Valley Railroad Porter #1 engine that now operates on special occasions at Fairbanks Pioneer Park.
The centennial celebration will continue with a special event in Anchorage from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Anchorage Historic Railroad Depot, 411 W. First Ave.
