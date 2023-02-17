The Alaska Railroad Corporation is projecting a rebound year for cruise ship-related passenger service to pre-Covid-19 pandemic levels, according to Bill O’Leary, the corporation’s president and CEO.
“We are expecting a very strong 2023 season,” O’Leary said during an Alaska House Transportation Committee meeting Thursday afternoon.
In order to leverage an expected return of service, the railway plans to invest up to $150 million in its Seward passenger dock facility in 2025 and 2026.
But it needs additional bond authority to make that goal a reality. O’Leary said the project’s costs increased significantly due to the ongoing supply chain issues.
The legislature approved $60 million in tax-exempt bond authority in 2022, but another $90 million is needed.
The railway hopes to construct a new passenger terminal dock by 2025 and a terminal building by 2026, a $150 million project. The dock is estimated to cost $115 million and the building about $35 million.
“The Seward passenger terminal is a key part of the railway’s infrastructure,” he said.
The original terminal was built in 1966 and “is nearing the end of its useful life.”
He noted the cruise industry expects a rebound to 2019 levels, with 90 ship calls at Seward. Seward saw 95 ship calls in 2019, with more than 220,000 visitors.
The railroad provides year round passenger service but also contracts with cruise ship companies to pull cars. Several cruise lines and travel agencies promote Alaska cruise and train packages during the summer cruise season.
Prior to the pandemic, about half of the railway’s passengers were associated with cruise ships.
According to O’Leary’s presentation, about 247,000 of the 522,101 passengers in 2019 traveled on the corporation’s cruise and contract railcars. The other 275,000 were traditional year-round passengers.
When the pandemic was declared, the cruise ship industry came to a screeching halt, impacting statewide tourism. The railways only served 32,059 passengers on its normal year-round service.
Ridership surged back to 200,381 riders in 2021, but 166,715 were normal passengers. The remaining 33,666 passengers were cruise and contract car passengers.
O’Leary said ridership rebounded to about 90% of 2019 levels, with 461,949 passengers. Roughly 193,500 traveled on cruise ship owned passenger cars.
O’Leary stressed the need for tax-exempt bonds to fund the project. He added as a quasi-public entity, it assumes complete responsibility for any bonds without risk to state taxpayers.
O’Leary said the ARRC is in “full exploratory mode” in the event the legislature doesn’t approve the increase.
“Financing would be “brutal and ugly” without these tax-exempt bonds,” O’Leary said. “But it can be done.”
The corporation is also looking to finalize an agreement with Royal Caribbean Group, which would include a long-term anchor commitment and cement the cruise line as a long-term strategic partner.
O’Leary added that cruise lines in general see Alaska tours as an opportunity.
“All the cruise lines we talk with are very bullish about Alaska,” O’Leary said. “They are very much interested in visiting Alaska.”